Stateline casino to get new name, facelift

STATELINE, Nev. — After being purchased last year, a Stateline casino is likely to get a name change.

Pending approval by the Douglas County Commission during its Thursday, July 1 meeting, Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa will now sport the name “Bally’s Lake Tahoe.”

“MontBleu is a premier entertainment asset that is commensurate with the iconic Bally’s brand,” said President and Chief Executive Officer of Bally’s Corporation George Papanier in an email. “As such, and as part of our previously announced rebranding initiative, we look forward to renaming the property and integrating it into the Bally’s family.”

The gaming industry took a hit during the pandemic but Bally’s was facing issues before the world shut-down.

As far back as 2014, then-chairman Gary Loveman none-too-subtly indicated that Bally's was in danger of meeting a similar end, telling The Associated Press, "We need to make money there."





As it turned out, Bally’s outlasted Loveman, but was trapped in a downward spiral.

Enter Providence-based Twin River Worldwide Holdings, which was a smaller regional casino company in April 2020 when it bought Bally’s for $25 million, along with casinos in Shreveport, Louisiana, and Lake Tahoe, Nev.

The company later bought the Bally’s name, and embarked on a buying spree of gambling, technology, and content companies in its quest to become a perfectly integrated mix of in-person and online gambling and entertainment. The company owns 14 casinos, with acquisitions in Las Vegas and Pennsylvania awaiting approval by regulators.

Now, Bally’s Corporation is giving itself and Montbleu a new injection of life.

Ground has also broken on the Tahoe South Events Center which is located on what used to be Montbleu’s parking lot.

“Additionally, capital improvement plans are under development that will enhance the property and complement Tahoe South Events Center,” Papanier added in the email.

The commission meeting starts at 1 p.m. To watch, visit https://youtu.be/BLw8S30Dfgg .

