Tahoe Action: Free summer concerts, brewfest, Postmodern Jukebox on tap this weekend

Postmodern Jukebox will be at Bally's this weekend. } Provided/VisitLakeTahoe

postmodern-jukebox-montbleu-lake-tahoe

Music in the Park at Paradise Park

Music In the Park returns this year featuring a summer series lineup that begins on Friday, June 17.

Although music in the park is free, this event runs on donations to help enhance the park’s amenities. Donations can be made at http://www.tahoeparadisepark.com

From June 17 to Sept. 2, guests can experience nothing less than fun for the whole family, good friends, community and food.

Live bands will play every Friday from 5-8 p.m. in the upper park and clubhouse. This year’s lineup includes: Mescalito on June 17, Sierra Gypsies on Friday, July 1, Tahoe Symphony Orchestra on Tuesday, July 5, Preacher’s Picker’s on Friday, July 22, The TriTones on Friday Aug. 5 and False Rhythms on Friday Aug. 19.

Drag brunch at Bloom Bar and Lounge

Located inside the Hard Rock Hotel Casino, Bloom Bar and Lounge is debuting its new event, Drag Brunch.

What more can you ask for than an all you can eat brunch and bottomless champagne Mimosas?

How about a lineup of simply marvelous drag stars, showcasing their talents in comedy, swag, dance and more? With “Hott Off the Press” you’ll get just that with a show created by The Haus of Hotty and Dreu Murin Productions. Running June 11 – Aug. 27, you can join your host Cotton TheAct, along with everyone’s favorite kings Todd and Luke Hotty, and of course you can’t forget the Bloom Bar and Lounge’s resident bombshell Aspen Meadows, in an experience like no other.

“Hott Off the Press” is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays. Tickets can be purchased online or they can be picked up at Rock Shop at the Hard Rock during store hours. Attendees must be 21 and older.

Heavenly Village Brewfest on Saturday

On Saturday, June 18, Heavenly Village Lake Tahoe will be holding its 5th annual Heavenly Village Brewfest from 1-5 p.m. This year’s event will be presented by the Sierra Nevada Brewing Company and Jimmy Gilpin JF6 Investments and includes beer from 15 different breweries, various spirits, live music and more.

Not only will a portion of your $40 donation go to Christmas Cheer, but will also include a wrist band and a commemorative glass.

For more information visit http://www.theshopsatheavenly.com

Postmodern Jukebox will be at Bally’s this weekend. | Provided/VisitLakeTahoe

postmodern-jukebox-montbleu-lake-tahoe-1

Postmodern Jukebox at Bally’s

What is now a pop culture phenomenon, Postmodern Jukebox once started as an idea that came to New York City pianist Scott Bradlee in his Queens apartment nearly a decade ago.

It was there in his basement where he had the idea to remake the pop hits of today into the classic sounds of the music legends of yesterday. So, Miley Cyrus became The Platters, while Bruno Mars became old blue eyes himself, Frank Sinatra. Even hardcore rockers Guns ’n’ Roses morphed into Bessie Smith.

Having played over a 1,000 shows on six different continents, at such iconic venues as Radio City Music Hall and the Sydney Opera House, Postmodern Jukebox will be delighting music goers with their unique sound at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18, Bally’s Lake Tahoe.

Free concert summer series at Kings Beach

The 16th annual Music on the Beach concert series is back on Fridays, from June 17 through Sept. 2 at the Kings Beach State Recreation Area.

Not only is the live music featuring performances from bands in a variety of genres free, but you will also get to indulge in beer from Alibi Ale Works and some wine from Truckee River Winery.

Music on the Beach series is dedicated to Pam Emmerich, the woman who was beneficial in the creation and development of the event. Pam loved music and community the most, so what better way to commemorate her memory than coming together with good music, food and drink?