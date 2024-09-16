Tahoe deaths under investigation after two people found in pickup
The deaths of a man and a woman are under investigation after they were found in a pickup near the Glenbrook historic marker on Highway 50.
Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley said the two people were sitting in a GMC pickup and both appeared to have been shot.
Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection with Kelly Circle after the bodies were discovered.
“Upon further investigation it appears the male shot the female and then shot himself,” Coverley said.
The woman was identified as Carson City resident Laura Aceves-Ramirez, 53, and Zephyr Cove resident Soloman Hernadez, 57.
