Tahoe East Shore Trail to temporarily close next week

Enjoying the view from the East Shore Trail.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Tahoe East Shore Trail will be closed for a brief time next week to begin work on the tunnel mural art project.

The temporary closure is in effect all day Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 4-5 and through Friday, Aug. 7, after 8 p.m.

The Tahoe Fund, Tahoe Public Art and Nevada State Parks collaborated to commission the mural that will transform the tunnel into a community-involved, relevant art experience, said a press release.

“We are excited to be adding a community art project to one of Nevada’s most iconic State Parks,” said Robert Mergell, administrator for Nevada State Parks. “Our hope is that this unique art installation will inspire and connect with locals and visitors for generations to come.”

In response to the call for artists earlier this year, 34 artists submitted proposals for the chance to paint the mural. The project scope required artists to involve local youth in the creation of the project and ensure its completion could be accomplished with minimal closure of the tunnel and trail. Submissions came from as far as the UK and Canada with the majority coming from local and regional artists.

Tyler Rivenbark and Frida Ticehurst-Rivenbark, a husband and wife art and design duo based in North Lake Tahoe, were selected to paint their mural concept by a panel of judges. Raley’s is providing a $5,000 stipend to the artists and Kelly Brothers Painting will donate all of the paint required for the mural.

“Our intent with this art piece is to convey the natural beauty of this region,” said the pair in the release. “We want to remind people of the gift we all share by living in or visiting this region, amplifying the sense of belonging, and encouraging participation in keeping this place beautiful and full of enjoyment.”

A physically distanced ribbon-cutting celebration is planned for when the tunnel art project is complete, which is anticipated to be in mid August.

Access to Sand Harbor via the Tahoe East Shore Trail remains closed until further notice for COVID-19 health and safety precautions.