Tahoe Live 2024: a winter festival like no other

LAKE TAHOE – Tahoe Live is returning for its third year, and it’s bigger, bolder, and more diverse than ever. On Dec. 14-15, Palisades Tahoe will transform into a snow-covered musical playground, with a powerhouse lineup headlined by Lil Wayne, Diplo, Loud Luxury, and RL Grime. The festival, which has grown rapidly since its debut in 2022, is set to draw 15,000 attendees over two days, making it one of the region’s most anticipated winter events.

Following last year’s record-breaking festival with REZZ and DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal), Tahoe Live has expanded its musical scope by welcoming Lil Wayne—the festival’s first-ever hip-hop headliner—alongside its usual electronic music giants. With artists like Valentino Khan, Bijou, Ookay, and Wenzday rounding out the bill, Tahoe Live is bridging the gap between genres, bringing something for every kind of music lover.

Founder Dustin Esson is thrilled with how the festival has evolved. “Tahoe Live has always been about creating an experience that brings together different communities,” he said. “From rave fans and commercial dance lovers to winter sports enthusiasts—this year, we’re really blending those worlds.”

Tahoe Live is the only festival nestled in between a mountain and village. Provided / Casey Flanigan

Why Tahoe?

The decision to bring Tahoe Live to Palisades Tahoe was never a coincidence. For Esson, who’s spent two decades working in mountain towns, the location is a perfect match for the festival’s energy. “We knew from the start that Palisades was where we wanted to be. Palisades has been so supportive and helped us every step of the way to build the brand,” Esson said.

Tahoe’s appeal isn’t just the stunning backdrop of snow-capped peaks and crystal-clear waters. Esson points out that the region is easily accessible thanks to its proximity to major interstates. “It’s a town that’s ready to embrace big events, but it still keeps that small-town vibe,” he said.

For a festival like Tahoe Live, the location is everything. Imagine skiing down a run and hearing the bass from the festival grounds echoing up the mountain. The combination of skiing, snowboarding, and world-class music is what makes this event so unique.

A Growing Vision

Tahoe Live started with a clear vision: to offer something that didn’t exist—an immersive winter music festival with the energy of a boutique event. The first Tahoe Live in December 2022 was a success, attracting impressive crowds and setting the stage for future growth.

Esson and his team, who have a long history with events in Park City, Utah—including the iconic Park City Live music venue—know what it takes to produce memorable experiences in mountain towns. “We come from 20 years in a mountain town so we understand mountain towns,” Esson said. “There’s a cool factor to Tahoe and the way people have really embraced Tahoe Live makes it feel different. The energy is different. Tahoe knows how to have fun.”

This year, the festival is set to break new records. With a mix of hip hop, EDM, and house music, the event is set to appeal to a wide range of attendees. “Tahoe Live is about finding a mix and welcoming everybody. Not staying in one lane. Being in a tourist town, it’s a mix of rave fans meets commercial dance music fans meets tourists looking for something fun to do. So the goal this year is to appeal to all demographics.”

Tahoe Live is also attracting more out-of-state attendees than ever before. This year, Tahoe Live is expecting attendees from 23-26 states across the nation.

A Festival for the Adventurous

At its core, Tahoe Live isn’t just about music—it’s about the full experience of winter. Skiing in the morning, then dancing on the snow-covered grounds in the afternoon. “It’s about offering people an escape,” Esson said.

The appeal of combining music with mountain sports has caught on in a big way. “We’re already seeing people who come to the festival getting inspired to learn to ski or snowboard,” Esson said.

Looking to the Future

As the festival continues to grow, Esson has big plans for Tahoe Live’s future. The team is exploring ways to expand the event further by hosting sets at even higher altitudes, like at Palisades’ High Camp, located 9,000 feet above sea level.

Tahoe Live has been in the works for over eight years, and for Esson, it’s a deeply personal project. “I’ve spent my entire life working on this festival,” he said. “To see it come to life and grow like this has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career.”

The Ultimate Winter Music Experience

With a lineup that combines hip-hop, EDM, and house, a one-of-a-kind setting in the Sierra Nevada mountains, and a unique blend of winter sports and music, Tahoe Live has redefined what a winter festival can be. Whether you’re coming for the world-class music, the slopes, or just the vibe, it’s an event that promises memories that will last long after the last snowflake falls.

Tickets are selling fast, and VIP passes are available for those seeking an elevated experience, with private viewing areas, expedited entry, and exclusive access to bars and lounges. For more information and to secure your spot at this year’s festival, visit tahoelive.net .

“We are the only electronic music festival on the grounds of a US ski resort literally on the sides of a snowcap mountain. To be able to combine skiing and snowboarding with the festival is special,” Esson said.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.