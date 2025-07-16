Tahoe Mountain Inn unveils stylish new expansion

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Mountain Inn announced the grand opening of its highly anticipated expansion, bringing 23 newly renovated rooms to the heart of South Lake Tahoe. This exciting addition marks a new chapter for the boutique inn, offering guests an elevated experience with a more stylish and modern aesthetic. Known for its exceptional hospitality and central location, Tahoe Mountain Inn has become a favorite for travelers seeking both adventure and relaxation. The new wing features thoughtfully designed rooms with sleek finishes, warm tones, and sophisticated details—perfect for those looking to experience Tahoe in comfort and style.

Owner and developer Jordan Korczak led the rehabilitation of the historic Sky Lake Lodge to make this expansion possible. By thoughtfully restoring this once-forgotten property, Jordan is not only growing the Tahoe Mountain Inn brand — he’s also furthering his mission to make midtown South Lake Tahoe better for locals and visitors alike. His vision is rooted in improving the area, turning neglected spaces into welcoming, vibrant destinations the community can be proud of.

“We’re thrilled to unveil this expansion,” says Jordan Korczak, owner of Tahoe Mountain Inn. “Our vision was to evolve the guest experience with a more contemporary design that still feels welcoming and true to the spirit of Tahoe. We can’t wait to welcome both returning guests and new visitors to explore what we’ve created.”

The expanded Tahoe Mountain Inn remains just minutes from Lake Tahoe’s top attractions—ski resorts, hiking trails, and waterfront dining. Whether you’re hitting the slopes or relaxing lakeside, the inn now offers even more space for your perfect mountain getaway.

Follow along on Instagram @tahoe_mountain_inn or visit http://www.tahoemountaininn.com to book your stay.