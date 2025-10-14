Tamara Wallace resigns as Mayor
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Just over a week after Mayor Tamara Wallace confessed in a letter to Tahoe Daily Tribune to embezzling from the church that employed her, Wallace has resigned from her position on the South Lake Tahoe City Council.
According to an article by South Tahoe Now, Wallace resigned on Monday, October 13 at 10:55 p.m. via email to City Manager Joe Irvin, City Clerk Susan Blankenship and City Attorney Heather Stroud.
Wallace confirmed the resignation to the Tahoe Daily Tribune at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, October 14.
“I resigned and asked Mr. Bass to do so as well,” Wallace said.
Mayor Pro Tem Cody Bass is facing his own legal challenges after he was arrested on charges of misdemeanor trespassing and harassment on October 2.
The Tribune will update as more information becomes available.
