TAMBA hosts Spring Party to kick off mountain biking season

A mountain biker traverses the Lily Lake Trail on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore.

Provided/Anthony Cupaiuolo

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Grab your bikes, and appetite, and head over to a celebration to kick off the mountain biking season at Lake Tahoe.

The Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association is gearing up for the season with its annual Spring Party at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Heavenly Mountain Resorts California Lodge which will be followed on Sunday by volunteer trail work day.

The party is for TAMBA members and volunteers — and for those who wish to join the association.

“Let’s get together and celebrate as we look forward to a big year of trail days, rebuilding and epic riding,” said the organization in an event announcement. “To say, ‘thank you’ Heavenly is picking up the tab for members and volunteers.”

The celebration and membership drive will feature a spaghetti and salad dinner, a no host bar and raffle prizes along with some classic mountain biking films to get the blood pumping.

Doors open at 5:30 pm, with films starting at 6:30 p.m.

To become a member, show up at the event or visit TAMBA’s website at https://tamba.org/join/ .

The party on Friday will be followed by TAMBA’s first big trail maintenance day of the year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Christmas Valley Trail.

The association plans to work on brushing back whitethorn, clearing loose rocks/sticks and improving drainage on the trail. The group will also start work on some Forest Service approved advanced/optional lines on the trail to spice things up for riders.

Volunteers will meet and work from the lower trailhead .

TAMBA will have food and refreshments and will also hand out swag after the event.

The group asks that those interested fill out a registration waiver online at https://www.tfaforms.com/4984865 and if you are bringing a minor, to also fill out a liability release as well at https://www.tfaforms.com/4984869 .

For more information, email info@tamba.org .