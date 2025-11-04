The Shops at Heavenly Village announce 10th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting, kickoff to Heavenly Holidays
STATELINE, Nev. — The Shops at Heavenly Village, in partnership with Visit Lake Tahoe, the South Lake Tahoe Improvement District, and Heavenly Mountain Resort, announce the date for the 10th annual Heavenly Village Holiday Tree Lighting and Kickoff to Heavenly Holidays, taking place Friday, November 28, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.
This beloved tradition marks the official start of the holiday season in South Lake Tahoe, transforming the Village into a sparkling winter wonderland. The event will feature the lighting of a 65-foot tall cut Christmas tree, standing as a beacon of community, joy, and togetherness.
The ceremony will be hosted by Congressman Kevin Kiley, Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil, and Eldorado County Sheriff Jeff Leikauf, with a special appearance by South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, who will help kick off the celebration in festive style. The evening will also feature live musical performances by Nashville country recording artist Mark Mackay and other special guests.
“We’re thrilled to once again bring the community together for one of the most magical nights of the year,” said Gary Casteel Jr., President & CEO of Trans Sierra Investments and operator of The Shops at Heavenly Village. “The tree lighting is more than just a celebration—it’s a reflection of Lake Tahoe’s tradition and shared love for the holidays.”
The Heavenly Holidays celebration continues throughout December with free entertainment, Breakfast with Santa, live music, ice sculpting, and more, bringing joy to locals and visitors alike.
For more information, visit http://www.theshopsattheheavenly.com or follow @HeavenlyVillage on social media for updates and holiday event schedules.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.