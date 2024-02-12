Three Pines Coffee Company brews up a special customer experience

Dimas, Luna and Dina Pino in front of their coffee shop, Three Pines Coffee Co.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Growing up in Panama, Three Pines Coffee Company co-owner Dimas Pino’s journey towards better health started at an early age, when both of his grandparents on his mother’s side died of heart disease. That shake-up moment was one of many that sent him on his quest for enrichment.

“I started thinking what are we doing as a society, as a family, as individuals – most likely subconsciously – that is affecting us, and in this case, our health,” said Pino.

Pino’s wife (co-owner Dina), who moved to America with her Palestinian family when she was three years old, is also highly in tune with health. And, as Pino puts it, it isn’t just about health in the general sense, “We like things that are healthy and nourishing, both for the body and then for the spirit as well.”

Dimas and Dina Pino at their coffee shop, Three Pines Coffee Co. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

As the two would travel and meet different people, they would constantly ask the question of why, which would ultimately help them shape the vibe for their new coffee shop.

“Every time we went to a cool place, you start noticing. This place has an awesome salad, that server has a nice level of conversational skill, or just the music they’re playing,” added Pino. “It was an environmental investigation. Why is it we feel that way and asking questions to the server, bartender, or owner: why do you guys do that? We weren’t thinking of having a coffee shop, we were just curious.”

That curiosity was put to the test a few years ago when a friend offered up an opportunity in the Bay Area to get involved in the world of custom bicycles with an experience that also included coffee and beer offerings – with Pino handling the coffee part. When that was halted due to the effects of the pandemic, Pino had to step back and hone his focus on only the bike shop once they were able to reopen.

During that time Pino says he learned how to better organize thoughts and processes to come up with a result, and once the shop was sold, Pino was looking to do something and spend more time out of the Bay Area. Originally they looked for land and a farm in Panama, but when that didn’t materialize, the couple, along with their daughter Luna, found a place in South Lake Tahoe.

“Right away what we sensed in South Lake Tahoe was it had a sense of small town vibe – I wasn’t aware of that,” added Pino. “When we got here to the neighborhood we started noticing the community – there is something going on here.”

Once Pino started to think about what they could do in town, they knew it had to be something that combined food and health and about a year and a half ago Pino started to become good friends with coffee shop owners, farmers, and roasters – both in Panama and in the Bay Area. Or, as Pino puts it, “I basically went to school,”

During that time Pino started developing the muscles and working a few hours with them to see how everything operated. One of the things he noticed was how much the simple things mattered.

“I want to have amazing coffee – ideally from Panama, ideally from my friends farms, ideally from friends that are roasters, and food that pairs well with those coffee. How do we do that? People are familiar with something and there’s a difference in cultures, in taste, in languages, in price points – the solution is education and invitation.”

With the idea starting to materialize, Pino told his wife that he felt they would be ready to start the business in about a year but when they saw the sign for the space for lease, his wife realized that it was the right space and the right time. And although Pino was not certain, they moved forward.

“When I came in here it gave me a certain vibe. I wanted exactly the opposite,” joked Pino. “I wanted to make it a homey feel. I wanted to make it precise, wanted to make it repeatable, wanted to make it invitational, wanted to make it clean, wanted to make it a teaching environment for everybody.”

That’s when Pino went to work to help create his vision. With the focus on coffee front and center, he also wanted to bring food options to pair with them – so he went back to learning.

“I’m going to sit down and have a cup of coffee it brings me a memory and there’s certain flavors that make that better – that’s what I’m looking for,” adds Pino.

Whether it’s baked good to bring out the flavors of the coffee and help nourish the soul, or organic health-conscious options like their Ube Waffle, the menu was developed on not just complimenting the coffee, but giving their customers the ultimate experience.

That experience was officially opened up to the public on December 26, 2023 and Pino says the experience has been more than amazing.

“I wanted to bring the coffee experience from Panama, from the farms, from the people I grew up with, from the guys who have been in those mountains – I’ve been blessed to have right connections,” says Pino. “I go back to the foundations. If you open that door, once you hold the knowledge your responsibility is to share it. So I spend time with each individual who comes here.”

Pino adds that he feels that type of experience helps to bring fairness to the whole industry. He feels that if he can make a better drink and can bring more awareness to the roaster, it helps all the workers to be seen.

“This is home to me. That sense of fulfillment – spending time doing something simple yet important – I can’t even describe it. It’s actually addictive.”

Three Pines Coffee Company is located at 3115 Harrison Ave. in South Lake Tahoe. For more information they can be reached at 530-208-0995 or online at threepinescoffeecompany.com.