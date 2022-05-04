Tickets on sale for Blue Angels visit to Minden-Tahoe Airport

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 Aviation Roundup featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels this fall at Minden-Tahoe Airport.

Advance tickets are $20, with discounted options for child, adult, family packages and a special VIP section, for the Carson Valley event on Oct.1-2.

Prices will increase July 1.

Aviation Roundup is a family-friendly event produced by and hosted at the Minden-Tahoe Airport. The event features some of the world’s best-known airshow performers and military jet demonstration teams as well as local and regional industry vendors exhibiting the newest innovations and technologies available to the aviation industry.

World-class aviation performers including Bill Stein, The Chuters, Kirby Chambliss and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels take to the skies above Carson Valley, Nevada, performing wild stunts, elegant formations and twists and turns for the crowds below.

“This is a fun, family-oriented event that’s accessible to everyone,” said Airport Director Bobbi Thompson. “Even though you can see the planes from all over the valley, the best seat is really right here at the airport where you can hear the engines firing, propellers turning, the smell and energy of it all. The airshow announcer makes it so you always know just where to look. The only way to really experience it all is right from the tarmac. We hope to see folks from all around the region come out to enjoy the show this year.”

Early bird tickets (May through June 30) — $20 for adults, children (ages 12-17) $12; family pack (two adults and up to four kids) $50; VIP $125

Tickets from July 1 to Aug. 31 — Adults $25; children $15; family pack $60; VIP $150

Tickets from Sept. 1 to Oct. 2 — Adults $30; children $20; family pack $75; VIP $175

Children under 12 are free. VIP ticket holders receive access to VIP parking, a shuttle to the VIP secure area, hot lunch, non-alcoholic beverages, a tent with tables and chairs and private, flushing restrooms.

Purchase tickets online at AviationRoundup.com .