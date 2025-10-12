Ah, autumn! I remember the thrill of October, not just for the crisp air, but for that annual quest for pumpkin ice cream at Safeway. My autumn ritual—a pumpkin spice smoothie, a frosty salute to falling leaves and cozy sweaters. It was a simple joy, a delicious welcome to the season. As the leaves begin to turn and the air grows cooler, autumn brings with it a bounty of seasonal superfoods that can boost your health during the colder months.

1. Pumpkin: Say hello to a quintessential fall food, and its versatility extends beyond pie. For the Tahoe lifestyle, where outdoor activities are common, pumpkin offers a bonus of nutrients. It’s rich in beta-carotene, a strong antioxidant that the body converts to vitamin A, good for immune health. Best for Tahoe Dishes: A hearty pumpkin and lentil soup is ideal after a chilly dog walk. Also, try pumpkin spice coffee by blending a tablespoon of pumpkin puree and a dash of pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon into you’re a.m. coffee or smoothie without sugar.

2. Russet Potatoes: Don’t forget taters are a comforting fall staple. They are an excellent source of complex carbs, providing energy for outdoor activities. Plus, they are a good source of vitamin C to keep colds and the flu bug at bay. Best for Tahoe Dishes: Indeed, baked potatoes loaded with steamed veggies offer a complete meal after exploring the Tahoe basin. Or try a hearty potato and kale gratin for extra nutrients. You can also. Make healthier fries by baking russet potato wedges with olive oil and herbs such as rosemary and thyme, a good companion to grilled salmon with lemon and dill.

3. Crucifers (Broccoli and Cauliflower): Fall is prime time for cruciferous vegetables, packed with disease-fighting antioxidants. Immune support is key during the seasonal change, and their vitamin C is welcome. Best for Tahoe Dishes: Try kale salads with warm roasted root veggies (like sweet potatoes or carrots) and a vinaigrette. Or a sauteed mix of kale and garlic makes an easy side for lunch of dinner.

4. Apples: Welcome to crisp green, red, and yellow apples, low-fat and low-cal. They are also a good source of fiber, which can help keep blood sugar levels on even keel. Best for Tahoe Dishes: Baked apples with a sprinkle of nutmeg and a spoonful of Greek yogurt make a warm and healthy dessert after a Tahoe dinner. Sliced apples paired with peanut butter for an afternoon snack can fill you up not out. And do try a fall salad with chopped apples, feta cheese, and walnuts for a natural Tahoe treat.

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, nutrition, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws: The Heart of a Siamese Cat, (Book 2) Time-Traveling Tabby, and The Ghost Ships. Currently, she is writing the new, revised 2nd ed. of a popular Healing Powers book, 2026. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com