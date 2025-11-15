TRPA to hold public meetings on housing policies

LAKE TAHOE, Nev./Calif. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) is providing opportunities over the next three months to learn about and give feedback on policies intended to increase the availability of affordable and workforce housing in the Lake Tahoe Region, the agency said today. Following a year of meaningful engagement with community members, housing experts, and decision makers through the Cultivating Community, Conserving the Basin project, TRPA will launch an environmental impact statement (EIS) process in early 2026 and is seeking feedback on draft policy recommendations to include in the study.

“Most of Lake Tahoe’s essential workers and underrepresented community members are burdened by housing costs and that’s causing impacts to both our environment and communities,” TRPA Executive Director Julie Regan said. “The Tahoe dream shouldn’t be out of reach for so many families, seniors, and local workers who are commuting into the basin for jobs. We’re driving innovative environmental policies to address this massive challenge, and we want to ensure the community’s voices are heard.”

Cultivating Community, Conserving the Basin is a multiyear project to make housing more accessible while maintaining and improving environmental quality. The project will modernize land-use policies and the regional growth management system to ensure new building and redevelopment projects increase access to affordable and workforce housing in a thriving, protected environment, according to the agency.

TRPA will hold a workshop and public presentation on draft policies to include in the EIS at the November 19 Governing Board meeting. Additional presentations are scheduled for December and January meetings to finalize the scope of the EIS.

Public Input Opportunities

Nov. 19, 2025

Presentation and Governing Board workshop

Dec. 10, 2025

Advisory Planning Commission presentation

Jan. 28, 2026

Governing Board hearing to initiate an EIS

The EIS will analyze short- and long-term effects of proposed policies on regional environmental goals, including improved water quality, reduced vehicle use, and evacuation planning by emergency management and law enforcement agencies. Visit TahoeLiving.org for more information and to get involved.