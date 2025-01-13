Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Sonic
Looking for the friendliest, sweetest dog ever?! Look no further; meet Sonic, a four-year-old gentle giant. His affectionate nature and unwavering loyalty make him the perfect companion for any household.
He’s the epitome of sweetness, friendliness, and loyalty. His playful spirit is infectious, brightening up any room he enters. Sonic’s deep love for his fellow canines is evident in his interactions. He loves playing and being around other dogs. In fact, he loves dogs so much, that the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe would like him to go to a home with another dog (or two)! As if that’s not awesome enough, he even gets along wonderfully with feline friends.
However, what Sonic cherishes most is being around people. Sonic deserves a home where he can share his boundless love and joy. His friendly demeanor makes him an ideal companion for anyone seeking a loyal friend.
Adopt Sonic, and gain a faithful, playful, and loving friend for life. He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting this incredible pup or learning more about him, please contact HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org. To view more adoptable pets or learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit http://www.hstt.org.
