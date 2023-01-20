Two skiers hurt in backcountry avalanche near Heavenly resort
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Two backcountry skiers were injured Thursday in an avalanche outside the boundaries of a Lake Tahoe ski resort.
Both skiers were transported to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries suffered near Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe/Stateline. There was no immediate word on their condition, KTVN-TV in Reno reported.
The Heavenly Mountain Resort’s ski patrol responded to the area and was working with local search-and-rescue teams to assess the conditions, the resort said in a statement.
“We can confirm that an out-of-bounds avalanche occurred earlier today beyond the ski area boundary,” the resort said. “There are two confirmed injuries of backcountry skiers who were in the area — they are being treated at nearby hospitals.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.