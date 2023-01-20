Two skiers hurt in backcountry avalanche near Heavenly resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Two backcountry skiers were injured Thursday in an avalanche outside the boundaries of a Lake Tahoe ski resort.

Both skiers were transported to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries suffered near Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe/Stateline. There was no immediate word on their condition, KTVN-TV in Reno reported.

The Heavenly Mountain Resort’s ski patrol responded to the area and was working with local search-and-rescue teams to assess the conditions, the resort said in a statement.

“We can confirm that an out-of-bounds avalanche occurred earlier today beyond the ski area boundary,” the resort said. “There are two confirmed injuries of backcountry skiers who were in the area — they are being treated at nearby hospitals.”