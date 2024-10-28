Valhalla Tahoe celebrates its 100-year anniversary

Valhalla Tahoe celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe’s historic Heller Estate celebrated its 100th year on Saturday, October 26 with a community gathering at the Valhalla Tahoe to “enjoy the property for its original purpose—a gathering place for leisure, entertainment, and connection.”

Valhalla’s origins date back to 1924 as the summer home of Walter Heller and his then wife, Claire Strauss Heller. Walter was an investment banker, patron of the arts, and philanthropist who was active in the Jewish community throughout his years, and shortly before his death, Claire sold the estate in 1956 to Wilbur Kuhl.

As the years went on, the estate would pass through several hands, including Santa Cruz lawyers and dentists, the South Tahoe Valhalla Corporation, and the U.S. Forest Service. After being used as a dormitory for forest service workers, Valhalla Tahoe and the Tahoe Heritage Foundation restored the estate to its use as a gathering hall. Now, the venue hosts year-round programming like concerts, open mics, theatre performances, and art workshops.

Valhalla Tahoe continues its restoration work on the location to this day, which is a major part of what the foundation uses its funds on. In past years the nonprofit installed new sidewalks, restored the siding and floors of the building, performed electrical and window repairs, and added accessibility features like a ramp and parking lot.

In 2023, Valhalla repaired a broken beam in the Grand Hall, reroofed the Boathouse Theatre, and replaced the theatre lights with new LED lights—in total, the project cost over $70,000.

Attendees to the program learned about Valhalla’s current projects and restoration plans, including plans repair the Grand Hall and upgrade the projector equipment in the Boathouse Theatre. The nonprofit takes memberships, donations, and has volunteer opportunities.

Meg Peart, the executive director of Valhalla Tahoe, said in the press release, “Our non-profit is committed to honoring Lake Tahoe’s south shore history while looking to the future and how our mission to bring arts and culture to basin supports the historic structures of the Heller Estate.”

The event featured live music by Bread and Butter band and food provided by The Hidden Table. South Lake Brewing Company also provided a special anniversary beer for the event.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.