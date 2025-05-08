Vikings head to regional and state competitions following record-breaking season

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Tahoe High School track and field team is heading into regional and state championships on the heels of what has already been one of the most successful and record-breaking seasons in school history. Many athletes have felled long-standing school records with several rewriting the all-time performance lists.

Of the many school records conquered this season, Brody DeFranco broke the longest standing record in the 110 Meter Hurdles when his 14.55 run crushed the 20 year record of 15.14, set in 2005. The junior has consistently posted below 15-second times this season, solidifying his dominance in the event. DeFranco also broke the 12 year school record in the 200 Meter event with a 22.83 time. He broke this record in his first attempt at the event of season in the NIAA Regional Trials on May 3. His times break prior records in both the hurdle and sprint event by more than half a second, laying down new standards in both traditional events. DeFranco again set a new school record in the 40-Yard Dash specialty event with a 4.70 run. And his time in the 100 Meter race of 11.01 makes him the 2nd all-time Viking in the event. He still has a post season and senior year to challenge the No. 1 spot.

Sophomore Peyton Conley shattered a 15-year school record with a leap of 36′ 0.5″, breaking the previous best of 32′ 7.75″ (set in 2010) in the girls Triple Jump.

In the 100 meters, senior Leslie Pulido broke a 13-year school record with a 12.55 mark. That wasn’t the last record Pulido would break. In the 40-Yard Dash specialty event, the senior claimed the top spot on the school’s all-time list with a 5.28 time. Pulido climbed the all-time ranks again at the NIAA Regional Trials on May 3, moving to the 2nd place position on the school’s 200-meter list with a time of 26.01. The senior remains as one to watch in her final season.

Leslie Pulido leads off the 4×100 relay at a South Tahoe meet. Provided / Jeff DeFranco

Junior Jackson Letton ran 58.24 in the 400 Meter Hurdles to establish a school record in the event, typically a collegiate event. He laid down the time at the Stanford Invitational.

In the boys 1500 Meter race, Senior Jacob Manning posted a 4:20.35 at the Northwest Invitational to mark the fastest time in school history. Manning holds onto the No. 2 school’s all-time ranking in the boys 400 Meter race and will look to challenge the No. 1 spot heading into regionals and state finals.

Shamus Nealis sits as the 2nd all-time Viking in the 3200 Meter event, posting 9:59.04 and as a sophomore is expected to challenge the top spot before the conclusion of the runner’s high school career.

Junior Arya Saini currently sits No. 2 in South Tahoe’s all-time girls 100 Meter Hurdles history and aims to cinch the school record before her high school career wraps up.

In the 300 Meter Hurdles, Letton and DeFranco currently sit No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, on the South Tahoe all-time list. Both athletes are in position to challenge the school record in this event, either in championship competition this season or in their senior year.

Brody DeFranco (near) and Jackson Letton (far) compete in the 110-meter hurdles at the Stanford Invitational. Provided / Jeff DeFranco

With many school records broken along with personal records from numerous athletes, it has already been one of the strongest years in program history. The Vikings hope to continue the success with more records still in reach along with a regional title at the NIAA Northern Regional Finals on May 9–10 and the podium at the State Championships on May 16–17.