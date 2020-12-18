Ways to give back to Lake Tahoe this holiday season

2020 has been a turbulent, difficult year for so many, including local nonprofits who have had to alter the way they raise money and get their messages out to the public.

If you want to give back to the Lake Tahoe community this giving season, several nonprofits need donations or volunteers.

Lake Tahoe’s Environment

League to Save Lake Tahoe-Keep Lake Tahoe Blue is a local nonprofit founded in 1957, that works to solve challenges facing Lake Tahoe including pollution, invasive species, trash, etc. This iconic organization has worked to Keep Lake Tahoe Blue for generations through advocating for environmental protections and creating tangible solutions for the community. Check them out at keeptahoeblue.org.

With a mission to fight plastic and trash, Clean up the Lake has been doing underwater scuba cleanups in Lake Tahoe and surrounding lakes. In the Summer of 2021, they plan to do a 72-mile cleanup around Lake Tahoe. For more information, visit cleanupthelake.org.

Tahoe Resource Conservation District works to support all aspects of conservation through programs and projects such as water quality, wildlife habitat, sustainable recreation, water conservation and community enhancement and defensive space through Tahoe Living with Fire. To learn more, visit tahoercd.org.

Tahoe Fund is a nonprofit that is aimed at helping fund environmental projects around the lake including those focused on forest health, lake clarity, sustainable recreation, transportation and recreation. For more information, visit tahoefund.org.

Sierra Nevada Alliance helps protect and restore lands, water, wildlife and communities in the Sierra. SNA fosters stewardship through many of their programs including SNAP and other partnerships. For more information, visit sierranevadaalliance.org.

Sugar Pine Foundation is on a mission to restore sugar pines and other white pines in the Lake Tahoe region while promoting education and stewardship. Learn more at sugarpinefoundation.org.

The Clean Tahoe Program provides services to keep South Lake Tahoe clean through education, cleanups and services. Read more about their efforts at clean-tahoe.org.

Truckee River Watershed Council helps introduce and manage large-scale stream, meadow and wetland restoration projects to keep public lands healthy and clean. Learn more by visiting truckeeriverwc.org.

Lake Tahoe’s Animals

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care in South Lake Tahoe is dedicated to giving injured and orphaned wildlife another chance by rehabilitation with a goal to be eventually released back into the wild. As populations in Tahoe increase, wildlife is in need of a helping hand and Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care is there to help assist in their survival while also taking in wildlife throughout California. Visit them at ltwc.org.

Humane Society of Truckee Tahoe has been committed to saving and improving the lives of pets around the basin through not only adoption and rescue but also community spay/neuter programs and education outreach. The small team of employees and many volunteers are passionate about creating happy lives for pets. For more information, visit hstt.org.

Bear League helps promote coexistence with bears around the basin. Bear League helps educate both the community and tourists to handle human-wildlife conflicts and they respond to incidents around the basin where people can live harmoniously with Tahoe’s native wildlife. For more information, visit savebears.org.

Lake Tahoe’s Social Causes

Live Violence Free is a nonprofit dedicated to creating a community free of violence. Through education services and advocacy, they work to address domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and help assist with basic needs. LVF offers shelter, counseling, housing assistance, legal support, and advocacy for victims.To get in touch visit liveviolencefree.org.

Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless supports the community by offering a helping hand to those in the community suffering from homelessness. They offer services to encourage self-sufficiency with a vision to end homelessness in Tahoe. For more information, visit tahoehomeless.org.

Tahoe Youth and Family Services is a nonprofit committed to promote sobriety in the community along with offering low or no-cost mental health and substance abuse counseling services to those in need along with several other programs for the community. For more information, visit tahoeyouth.org.

With a vision to end hunger, Christmas Cheer is a South Shore based food bank that works to keep the community fed. For more information email christmascheertahoe@gmail.com.

Bread and Broth, another nonprofit and volunteer organization aimed at ending hunger offers weekly programs to serve those in-need with nutritious meals. For more information, visit breadandbroth.org.

Youth of the lake

SOS Outreach has a mission to inspire at-risk youth in the community with the outdoors and to help kids discover their true potential through adult mentorship, adventures, learning core values and community service. For more information, visit sosoutreach.org.

Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe provides a welcoming and positive environment for the youth of the community through numerous programs and services. For more information, visit bgclt.org.

Truckee Tahoe Community Foundation has been supporting community needs since 1998. To get involved, visit ttcf.net.

Lake Tahoe’s Recreation and Art

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association is a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization that builds, maintains, and advocates for multi-use trails in a sustainable way. For more information visit tamba.org.

Tahoe Climbing Coalition is a nonprofit aims at protecting rock climbing in the basin through mentorship, stewardship and hosting cleanups. Learn more at tahoeclimbingcoalition.org.

Tahoe Rim Trail Association maintains and preserves the iconic Tahoe Rim Trail. Through education, they promote stewardship and responsibility while also giving the community valuable information about the trail. For more information visit tahoerimtrail.org.

Sierra State Parks Foundation supports the Sierra in many ways including funding projects and educational programs that connect visitors with cultural heritage and natural resources. To learn more, visit sierrastateparks.org.

Sierra Avalanche Center provides free daily avalanche advisories and promotes avalanche awareness to keep the community and backcountry community safe. http://www.sierraavalanchecenter.org

Tahoe Backcountry Alliance has been promoting human-powered recreation in the community and shedding light on critical issues the backcountry faces. For more information, visit tahoebackcountryalliance.org.

Tahoe Art League has been dedicated to promoting fine art and art education since 1964 in Tahoe. They offer demonstrations, workshops and classes to inspire artists of all ages. For more information, talart.org.

History of Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Heritage Foundation has had a mission to preserve and protect the cultural heritage and natural history resources of the basin through restoration, interpretation, and education. For more information, visit tahoeheritage.org.

American Legion Post 795 supports all military vets and the families of veteran’s.