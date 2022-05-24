Wildfire debris removal 55% complete in EDC

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Of the 778 properties in El Dorado County affected by the Caldor Fire enrolled in California’s statewide Consolidated Debris Removal Program, 426, or 55%, have cleared the debris removal process and were returned to county officials to begin the permitting process for reconstruction, according to a May 11 news release from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Under the program, administered by Cal OES and the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery, in collaboration with county officials, participating property owners incur no direct costs.

Return of the properties to county officials follows the completion of site assessments, asbestos surveys, the removal of bulk quantities of asbestos-containing materials and the removal of eligible debris.

The process also included analysis of soil samples by a certified laboratory to verify they met state health and environmental standards, felling and removal of hazardous trees, implementation of erosion control measures and a final walkthrough by state debris officials to ensure all work meets state standards.

“The state’s recovery team has worked incredibly hard to remove more wildfire debris, eligible fire-damaged trees and other hazardous materials on public roads and properties from the 2021 wildfires statewide,” said Cal OES Deputy Director of Recovery Ryan Buras.

Wildfire survivors had the option to either use their own contractor or enroll in the state-managed program. Of the properties statewide with damage from the 2021 fires, 1,777 signed up to have the remains of their homes and other structures cleared by the state. Another 366 property owners chose to participate in the hazardous trees-only element of the program.