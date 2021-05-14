‘Flash’ Cleary takes down 42-year-old Incline records

Dylan “Flash” Cleary broke two 42-year-old records in Tuesday in South Lake Tahoe. Provided



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — ”Hey Flash, come here,” calls out one of Dylan Cleary’s track and field coaches during practice.

The Incline Village senior said his coach, Thomas Reymer, learned that his middle was Gordon, and after that, the nickname came easy.

“It’s an inside joke, something he’s been calling me for awhile now,” Cleary said.

Cleary did his best “Flash Gordon” impression on Tuesday, burning up the track at South Tahoe Middle School.

Flash had a feeling he was going to be fast on Tuesday, but he even outperformed his own expectations.

On a nice, warm, sunny day on the South Shore, Cleary took down a pair of 42-year old school records to become the fastest sprinter ever at the school.

Cleary set new standards in the 100-meter dash and the 200. He finished the dash in 11.08 seconds to beat the previous mark (11.10) set by Kris Strub in 1979 by .02 seconds. He also crushed Strub’s 200 record (22.7) by over a half second (22.17).

“I knew I was going to run a good time, but I didn’t expect to be that fast,” Cleary said. “I’ve had my eyes on the record since my sophomore year. I knew if I worked hard enough I’d have a chance. It’s a huge honor. I know when he (Strub)was running, and I hope I get to meet him one day, he wasn’t running in fancy stadiums or wearing $200 spikes. He had it a lot tougher than I do. But the record means a lot to me.”

Cleary has been running since sixth grade and hopes to get even faster at the next level.

Cleary will attend Rocky Mountain College, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school in Billings, Montana on scholarship in the fall.

He plans to study aeronautical science in his pursuit to become an airline pilot. In his off time, he travels to Minden where he’s working on his private pilot’s license.

“I’m really grateful,” Cleary said. “I couldn’t have done any of this without my parents, coaches and teammates. It may sound cliché, but it’s the truth.”

South Tahoe, Incline Village and Whittell all participated in a track and field meet Tuesday at South Tahoe Middle School and several personal bests were set.

It was mostly a head-to-head battle between Incline and South Tahoe with Whittell having limited athletes.

The South Tahoe girls topped Incline 96-85 while the Highlander boys beat the Vikings 98-79.

Event winners for girls included: Kiana Buchholz (ST) in the 100 and 200 and high jump, Rebecca Noble (IV) in the 400, Kira Noble (IV) in the 800, Catherine Kerrigan (ST) in the 1600, Jada Moore (IV) in the 100-and 300-meter hurdles, Millie Jenkins, Emily Manship, Moore and Rebecca Noble won the 4×100 relay, Zoe Brosch (ST) won the shot put and discus, and Whittell’s Avignon Rippett won the long jump.

For the boys, event winners included: Niklas Pietzke (IV) in the 400 and 1600, Brayden Snearly (IV) in high jump and long jump, Brendan Pietzke (IV) in the 800, Trenten Schouten, Isaac Borrayo, Brandon Ruiz-Alvarez and Mason Hage (ST) won the 4×100 relay, Niklas and Brendan Pietzke, Josiah and Noah McMahan (IV) won the 4×400 relay, and Marcos Resendiz (IV) won the shot put and discus.

Incline senior Brayden Snearly sets a personal best in the long jump Tuesday and won the event. Bill Rozak

Tahoe Daily Tribune

South Tahoe’s Zoe Brosch sets a personal best in discus Tuesday at South Tahoe Middle School. Bill Rozak

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Whittell’s Avignon Rippett set a personal best in winning the long jump. Bill Rozak

Tahoe Daily Tribune

South Tahoe sophomore Max Menke hung with Nevada state champion Niklas Pietzke for a couple laps in the 1,600-meter run on Tuesday. Bill Rozak

Tahoe Daily Tribune

South Tahoe’s Isaac Borrayo hands off the baton to Brandon Ruiz-Alvaraz during the Vikings run to victory in the 4x100 relay. Bill Rozak

Tahoe Daily Tribune