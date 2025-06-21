Coast Guard suspends search for 2 missing people at Lake Tahoe

Update June 22 at 3 p.m. – The Coast Guard suspended its search at 10:55 a.m., Sunday, pending further developments, for two missing people in the vicinity of D.L. Bliss State Park at Lake Tahoe after their boat capsized Saturday afternoon.

Coast Guard and partner agencies searched over 390 square miles for 12 combined hours.

“Suspending a search is always a difficult decision to make and weighs heavily on each Coast Guard member involved,” said Coast Guard Cmdr. David Herndon, a search and rescue mission coordinator assigned to Coast Guard Sector San Francisco. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those involved in the boat capsize.”

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Saturday, June 21, just before 5 p.m. the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office (EDSO) received multiple reports of a capsized boat in South Lake Tahoe, near D.L. Bliss State Park. Callers indicated that approximately 10 individuals were in the water near the vessel, with reported wave heights reaching 8 feet.



EDSO, in coordination with local emergency response partners, immediately responded to the area. Two individuals were rescued and transported to a local hospital. Tragically, six deceased adults were recovered from the water.

As of 10 p.m. on Saturday, two individuals remain unaccounted for.



EDSO Search and Rescue, along with the EDSO Dive Team, will return to the area in the morning to continue search operations.

The identities of the deceased will not be released until next-of-kin notifications have been made.