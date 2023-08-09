$21 million home listed for sale in Rubicon Bay

$21M home listed for sale in Rubicon Bay by Amie Andres & Craig McLochlin of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Drysdale Properties

Provided

RUBICON BAY, Calif. – Amie Andres and Craig McLochlin of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Drysdale Properties listed 8747 Lakeside Drive, Rubicon Bay, a Luxury Collection private sanctuary nestled in the heart of Rubicon Bay. The custom-built mountain lodge showcases unparalleled craftsmanship and offers a truly elevated living experience. Positioned on the awe-inspiring shores of Rubicon Bay, this home embraces the serenity of its surroundings.

“The phrase ‘you have to see it to believe it’ takes on a whole new meaning with this Lake Tahoe masterpiece. Water so clean and clear – at times you can barely tell it’s even there. This property is pure magic. Literally a slice of heaven on earth,” said Andres.

It sits on a pristine white sand beach cove, shielded from boats and wakes by rock jetties on each end of the beach, offering the owner seclusion. Prepare to be captivated by the sweeping vistas of the lake, which greet you from almost every room. This stunning lakefront residence on Tahoe’s West Shore is a testament to luxurious living at its finest.

With meticulous attention to detail, this home features four ensuite bedrooms and a grand great room, designed to effortlessly accommodate both entertainment and comfort. As you enter, be greeted by the breathtaking foyer adorned with durable walnut flooring and a custom wood staircase, complemented by an exquisite hand-forged metal railing.

Revel in moments of relaxation on the granite stone patio, where a private hot tub awaits, offering panoramic views of the lake. Illuminate your surroundings with the touch of a button, thanks to the light and bright Lutron lighting system that graces every corner of this residence.

The soaring vaulted ceilings, accentuated by oversized fir trusses, create an atmosphere of grandeur, while custom doors and detailed hardware add a touch of sophistication throughout. Discover culinary delights in the well-appointed chef’s kitchen, featuring stainless steel Viking appliances, elegant fixtures, and a sink that overlooks majestic Lake Tahoe.

Immerse yourself in luxury with hydronic heated granite travertine flooring on the lower level, providing warmth and comfort throughout. The living and bunk rooms can be effortlessly closed off with magnificent hanging wooden barn doors, allowing for both privacy and flexibility.

Unwind in the great room, complete with a custom-built pewter bar, handcrafted in Portugal, where cherished memories are waiting to be made. Retreat to the primary suite, boasting a granite fireplace, a walk-in closet with a view of the lake, and a spa-like bathroom featuring a shower stall and a soaking tub, allowing you to marvel at the captivating turquoise waters of Lake Tahoe.

This remarkable property includes four buoys, two of which are permitted, ensuring that you can explore the waters at your leisure. Step outside and find yourself just a few steps away from the HOA shared pier, enhancing your access to the lake and creating unforgettable moments.

Co-listing agent, Craig McLochlin, revels in the fact that, “this 3/4 acre lakefront property affords the same unique and amazing privacy factor as a 2 to 3 acre lakefront property. Absolutely no road noise or thru traffic! The stunning architecture and protected, white sandy beach cove, located on the emerald green waters of Rubicon Bay, makes this ‘one of a kind’ treasure.” Indulge in the enchanting storybook setting of this exceptional property, where privacy, craftsmanship, and the splendor of Lake Tahoe converge.

Sourced by Amie Andres & Craig McLochlin of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Drysdale Properties