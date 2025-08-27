CHP – South Lake Tahoe, Alpine County Sheriff’s Office search for wanted person
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – CHP – South Lake Tahoe and Alpine County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate a wanted person.
Vanessa Renae Carter, 28 is a Sacramento resident wanted by Alpine County for a DUI. She has a history of DUI and destruction of property.
Carter is known to drive a grey Audi Sedan with Nevada plates. She is known to frequent SR-88 traversing the Sierra Nevada mountains to visit family in both Calif. and Nev.
“If Carter is located, arrest on warrant if distance parameters are met,” a CHP Facebook post stated.
Call CHP South Lake Tahoe at (530) 539-9500 with any information.
