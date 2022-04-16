Domestic batterer gets 5-year prison stretch

STATELINE, Nev. — A Sacramento man who tried to strangle a woman during a drunken rage was sentenced on Monday to up to five years in prison.

Adam Medina



Adam Thomas Medina, 42, was sentenced to more than four years after he broke down a door at the Tahoe Ridge and punched the woman several times, tearing out a chunk of her hair on Feb. 12, 2018.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza read a letter from the woman, who said Medina had threatened her before when he’d been drinking.

“I ignored many red flags when someone who says they love you threatens to hurt you,” she said. “He said it was just drunk talk.”

Defense attorney Justin Clouser said Medina served as a U.S. Army combat medic from 1998 to 2006, winning a Bronze Star.

Part of the reason it took four years to get Medina to sentencing was that while he was free on bail on the battery case, he was involved in a drunken driving collision with serious injury in California.

He was sentenced to 19-60 months in prison with 406 days time served. He was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to the woman and $385 in extradition fees.