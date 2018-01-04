Drink of the Week: Cold Water Brewery & Grill’s Black Pepper Porter

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try during your stay in the region.

This week's drink is Cold Water Brewery & Grill's Black Pepper Porter, a surprisingly easy-drinking beer that's true to its name.

"The Black Pepper Porter celebrates our three-year anniversary," states a release from Cold Water. "Our delicious porter starts with soft notes of milk chocolate in a light viscosity porter with subtleties in the English style, leaving a pop and tracing of a diner's pepper shaker."

Made with cracked pepper, the beer is perfect for winter: It's warming and malty, and is especially delectable when enjoyed outdoors next to one of the restaurant's fire pits.

This porter's mix of pepper and chocolate makes it a great match for nearly any meal — as it's a limited release, be sure to get a taste before supplies run out.

Cold Water Brewery & Grill is open Mondays through Thursdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Happy Hour is held Mondays through Fridays 3-6 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

The restaurant is located at 2544 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For more information, visit http://www.tahoecoldwaterbrewery.com or call 530-544-4677.