El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing woman

Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing El Dorado County woman.

Brooke Harris, 49, was last seen Feb. 14 in El Dorado Hills, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Security cameras at Red Hawk Casino observed Harris, apparently alone, and her vehicle around 4:30 p.m.

She was last seen by her daughter the evening of Feb. 13. The next morning a phone call was made from Harris’ cell phone to her husband. Harris has not been in contact with any of her family members since then.

Her cell phone was later found in her residence, where there was no evidence of foul play, according to the sheriff’s office. She resides in El Dorado Hills.

Harris is described as a white female, 5 feet and 6 inches tall, approximately 140 pounds with blond hair and green eyes. Her vehicle is a 2015 gray Toyota Highlander with a California license plate. The plate number is 7KDC011.

Anyone with knowledge of Harris’ whereabouts is asked to call 530-621-6600.

UPDATE: This story has been updated to state Brooke Harris resides in El Dorado Hills.