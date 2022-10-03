Demolition of Lakeside Inn paves way for Barton expansion in South Tahoe (Watch)

The former Lakeside Inn and Casino was demolished on Monday, Oct. 3.

Provided/Brian Walker via Barton Health

STATELINE, Nev.. — The demolition of the former Lakeside Inn and Casino main building on Monday has paved the way for Barton Health to broaden regional medical services and expand healthcare at Lake Tahoe.

“After 35 years, this is an emotional moment that marks a beautiful transition with limitless possibilities,” said Mike Bradford, former owner and CEO of Lakeside Inn. “Having the site transformed into a health system is the best imaginable outcome for us and for the community. It’s truly a win-win-win.”

Bradford, in partnership with others, owned and operated the Lakeside Inn and Casino for 35 years, beginning in 1986. The business closed in 2020.

“Upon the closure of Lakeside Inn, we received purchase offers from other developers and the like. Through a fortunate series of events, Barton stepped up to purchase the building,” said Bradford. “For me, this was the ideal passage, building upon the fundamental need of every community: to have high-quality medical care.”

Barton Health began demolition of the ancillary buildings at the Lakeside Inn on April 4. During the permit approval process for demolition of the main casino building, the vacant space was utilized for community fire and police service training.

Provided/Brian Walker via Barton Health

Initial planning is scheduled for completion in early 2023, resulting in a facilities master plan outlining new buildings and an overview of services. A target completion date for new construction projects could be as early as 2026.

A dual campus strategy will better position the healthcare system to serve the future needs of the region and ensure long term viability through improved access to services, efficiencies, and state-of-the-art technology and facilities. Community feedback, market trends, utilization data, state regulations, and CA 2030 seismic requirements for healthcare facilities are being considered to help develop a facilities and services plan to best meet these needs.

For information about Barton Health’s current available services, visit BartonHealth.org .

STATELINE, Nev. — Demolition of the former Lakeside Inn & Casino began at about 9:15 a.m. Monday.

The main building of Lakeside Inn and Casino will be demolished in phases.

Phase 1 began 10/3/2022

STATELINE, Nev. — Demolition of the Lakeside Inn began this spring with ancillary buildings coming down, but the main structure alongside U.S. Highway 50 is set to be demolished on Monday, officials said.

“Furthering its mission of improving community health and well-being, Barton Health is moving forward with its regional expansion, which will broaden regional medical services,” said Barton Public Information Officer Mindi Befu. She added that demolition is expected to begin at 9:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3.

Demolition of ancillary buildings began in April, prior to which the space was used for community fire and police service training.

Barton Health is working with JM Environmental for the demolition. While Barton has not yet contracted with a partner for the construction there have been ongoing assessments of the needs of the community. Community feedback has been sought to assess current and future health care needs.

“Barton has gathered input from community stakeholders, partner agencies, and physician and staff teams for a broader strategic master plan to accompany the facility plan as the project moves forward,” Befu said. “A dual campus strategy will better position the healthcare system to serve the future needs of the region and ensure long term viability through improved access to services, efficiencies, and state-of-the-art technology and facilities.”

The hospital has set its sights on completing the planning phase by 2023 that will include a facilities master plan to outline the new buildings and services to be rendered with a target completion date as early as 2026.