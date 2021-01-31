Former Tahoe casino controller gets jail for embezzling
STATELINE, Nev. — The former controller for the Hard Rock Lake Tahoe at Stateline was ordered to spend the next 30 weekends in jail as a condition of his probation on a felony embezzlement charge.
Robert Merrald Schrader, 55, was ordered to repay $71,832.60 and received a suspended 12-30 month prison sentence on Monday.
Prosecutor Patrick Ferguson argued that Schrader should go to prison for the crime, saying that the thefts occurred over the court of a year, during which Schrader tried to cover his tracks.
Ferguson said Schrader charged nearly $47,000 on someone else’s corporate credit card.
Attorney Kris Brown said Schrader, a Reno resident, had a gambling addiction.
“This is one of those cases where someone takes money and intends to pay it back and it’s not until they’re caught that they realize the magnitude of what they’ve done.”
District Judge Tom Gregory said that Schrader’s position of trust with the company called for some punishment.
Schrader was ordered to serve 90 days in jail, three days at a time, while continuing to work.
