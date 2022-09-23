Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Ely
The crisp, cool weather, golden light, and shorter fall days make it the perfect time to settle down with someone lovable like Ely. If brisk hikes to take in the colorful foliage are your thing or savoring a pumpkin spice latte while reading a great novel sounds heavenly to you, Ely would love to join you.
Ely is a six-month-old, big-eared, lovable pup whose motto is, “You can never have too much happy.” He perfectly depicts the saying young, wild, and free. If you live an active lifestyle and want a partner that can keep up, Ely would love to join you. He is full of life, spirit, and pep and always has a giant smile on his face.
He loves playtime and will work hard for his treats! Whether it’s playing fetch or taking a long walk, this young man will be right by your side! He is a playful, sweet, tail-wager who, so far, hasn’t met a person, child or dog he doesn’t like. He loves to play with other dogs and would do really well in a home with or without a dog companion.
Let’s face it, it’s been a long few years and we could all use a little happiness in our lives. Let Ely bring back the “happy” you have been missing. If you are interested in meeting Ely or learning more about him, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.