Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Ely

Ely is this week's Pet of the Week.

Provided

The crisp, cool weather, golden light, and shorter fall days make it the perfect time to settle down with someone lovable like Ely. If brisk hikes to take in the colorful foliage are your thing or savoring a pumpkin spice latte while reading a great novel sounds heavenly to you, Ely would love to join you.

Ely is a six-month-old, big-eared, lovable pup whose motto is, “You can never have too much happy.” He perfectly depicts the saying young, wild, and free. If you live an active lifestyle and want a partner that can keep up, Ely would love to join you. He is full of life, spirit, and pep and always has a giant smile on his face.

He loves playtime and will work hard for his treats! Whether it’s playing fetch or taking a long walk, this young man will be right by your side! He is a playful, sweet, tail-wager who, so far, hasn’t met a person, child or dog he doesn’t like. He loves to play with other dogs and would do really well in a home with or without a dog companion.

Let’s face it, it’s been a long few years and we could all use a little happiness in our lives. Let Ely bring back the “happy” you have been missing. If you are interested in meeting Ely or learning more about him, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .