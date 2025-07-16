Incline Village junior lifeguard program teaches lifesaving skills and leadership

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline Village General Improvement District’s Junior Lifeguard Camp returns every July to teach 9-14 year olds critical skills that could one day save their own or another’s life.

The multi-session camps cover lifesaving and life guarding procedures, as well as the opportunity to continue to develop swimming skills. Specifics include open water swimming, CPR and first aid. The program also teaches concepts of weather impacts, safe boating and drowning prevention. Students also have the opportunity to shadow lifeguards on the beach.

In addition to skills in the water, the program builds other vital life skills such as team building and leadership.

Many of the participants come back the following years to volunteer and become paid lifeguards when they reach 15. Some graduates become coaches and continue to develop leadership, organizational and management skills in their late teens and college years.

“The camp provides an opportunity for kids to gain important life skills in a fun, safe environment,” Head coach, Claire Harmon says.

The camp is now in its sixth year. In 2023, the program was recognized as the Aquatics Program of the Year by Nevada Recreation and Parks Society.

This year’s camps take place Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Remaining sessions take place July 21 – July 24 and July 28 – July 31.

For more information or to register, visit yourtahoeplace.com/event/junior-lifeguard-camp/ .