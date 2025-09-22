IVGID’s Effluent Export Pipeline construction project is completed one year early

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) completed its Effluent Export Pipeline Replacement Project a full year ahead of schedule.

One of the largest capital improvement projects in the District’s history, the Effluent Export Pipeline Replacement Project is a multi-year effort to replace the aging infrastructure that conveys treated effluent from the District’s wastewater treatment plant out of the Lake Tahoe Basin, per federal requirements.

Effluent Export Pipeline Work Provided / IVGID

Construction on the project was originally scheduled for completion in September of 2026; however, value engineering opportunities identified by IVGID’s engineering team and continually improved methodologies deployed by the Construction Manager At Risk (CMAR) reduced the construction timeline dramatically. These efficiencies allowed crews from Granite Construction (project CMAR) to complete the final tie-in of the new pipeline on August 26, 2025, and resulted in millions of dollars of project savings as compared to the anticipated total project cost.

Granite Construction completed the project with final pavement and stormwater facility reinstatement in early September, meaning motorists who frequent the stretch of State Route 28 between Incline Village and Spooner Summit will be happy to avoid another summer of one-way traffic controls and travel delays related to the project in 2026.

“We are thrilled to say that the Effluent Pipeline Replacement Project is now finished.” said Kate Nelson, IVGID director of public works. “This is a vital piece of infrastructure that will serve our community for the next 80-plus years and allow our District to remain compliant with federal regulations designed to protect Lake Tahoe.

“We’d like to thank the regional stakeholders at NDOT and TRPA for their collaboration, and our construction partners at Granite Construction for their efforts and willingness to adjust the project scope when process efficiencies were identified to speed up the construction timeline,” Nelson said. “Last, we’d like to thank our community and traveling public for their patience as we completed this huge project.”

Full project details can be found on the District’s website at https://www.yourtahoeplace.com/news/effluent-pipeline-project/ .