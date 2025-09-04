Lake Tahoe Pride will march at Northern Nevada Pride for first time

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Pride (LTP) is marching at Northern Nevada CommUNITY Pride Parade in Reno, Nev. Though Lake Tahoe Pride has attended Sacramento, Truckee and Reno Pride in the past, it’s their first time marching at this event.

Northern Nevada Pride takes place on Saturday, September 6 this year and features plenty of vendors, nonprofits and entertainment for the queer community. This year, their headlining drag queens are Dawn, Kerri Colby and Suzie Toot. The event tickets go to supporting Our Center, Reno’s LGBTQ+ nonprofit community center.

LTP will be marching with a brand-new banner, donated by members who also covered the cost of the group’s application and registration to march. They invite LTP members, community allies and supportive friends and family to join the march.

“All we ask is that you show up with your truest energy and your most authentic self, as you are able. Wear your colors, bring a sign with a fabulous message if you wish, and help us rep what pride looks like above 6,000 feet!” reads the LTP website announcement. They also invite people to come watch the parade and join the festivities to “see how many people are unafraid to be themselves.”

The parade starts at 10 a.m. and will take place on California Avenue between Arlington and Virginia Street in Midtown, Reno.

If you’re interested in marching, keep an eye on the Lake Tahoe Pride website at laketahoepride.org for where to meet, or follow them on Facebook or Instagram at Lake Tahoe Pride.

Northern Nevada Pride is also looking for more volunteers for gates and tear down of the event, which gives you free entry, meals, drinks and a free Pride t-shirt. You can volunteer at northernnevadapride.org/volunteer/

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.