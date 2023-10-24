Lake Tahoe Winter Reggae Festival at Tahoe Blue Event Center 2024 lineup to include Damian ‘Jr Gong’ & Stephen Marley
STATELINE, Nev. – Good Vibez Presents and PR Entertainment, Inc., the teams behind the Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival, announced the lineup for the Lake Tahoe Winter Reggae Festival 2024. On February 17 and 18—President’s Day weekend—reggae royalty Damian ‘Jr Gong’ & Stephen Marley and fan favorites, Stick Figure will take the stage at the brand new Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada.
Tickets for Lake Tahoe Winter Reggae Festival are on sale now at this link. Ticket holders will be treated to performances from Miki Rae & The Hooligans, The Green, Collie Buddz, and Damian ‘Jr Gong’ & Stephen Marley on Saturday, February 17, and False Rhythms, The Elovaters, The Movement, and Stick Figure on Sunday, the 18.
Hosted by Otis Otes and with DJ sets from Squarefield Massive, Winter Reggae Festival is sure to be a little slice of warm vibes in the middle of snow season; something Paul Reder, President of PR Entertainment, Inc., is excited about.
“The combination of this year’s lineup, Reggae vibes, stunning winter landscapes, and the warmth and excitement of the local community over the holiday creates a truly magical experience that we can all look forward to,” said Reder.
Dan Sheehan, co-founder of Good Vibez Presents—who recently spoke to Billboard about his role in programming genre-specific festivals—shares Reder’s sentiment. “I can’t think of a better pairing than hitting the slopes in the morning followed by grooving to reggae in the evenings. Our team is excited to be back in Tahoe, continuing to invest in the market.”
Passes for the Lake Tahoe Winter Reggae Festival are available now at this link.
For more information, please visit laketahoereggaefest.com/winter.
