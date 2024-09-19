Lead-clad cables deemed safe by studies, AT&T to resume removal

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. / Nev. – AT&T has announced it will resume removal of the controversial lead-clad cables in Lake Tahoe.

The company halted cable removal in 2023 upon media reports questioning the safety of the cables to both public health as well as the lake’s health. “We wanted to allow time for further analysis to answer the question once and for all,” Jim Kimberly with AT&T Corporate Communications told the Tribune.

A lawsuit filed against AT&T by the California Sportfishing Protection Alliance roughly three years ago originally sparked the removal of the telecom cables.

“In 2021, we agreed to remove these cables to avoid the distraction and expense of protracted litigation,” AT&T President-California Marc Blakeman said.

AT&T asked nine scientists and environment experts to investigate both the media claims and litigation claims. According to the company’s summarized reports of the studies, the cables do not pose any risk to human health or the environment.

The studies found the cables are not a significant source of lead exposure to the public and that concentrations of lead near the cables were similar to background levels of lead in Lake Tahoe.

Experts attribute the background levels of lead to human causes and natural sources that are unrelated to telecom cables.

Findings also reveal the highest concentration of lead near the cables was over 200 times below Environmental Protection Agency’s drinking water action level for lead.

Other findings found no impact to drinking water systems.

California State Parks’ own water sampling from an intake near the Eagle Point Campground found no detectable lead. This is the closest water system site to the cables.

Studies also found exposure to water or sediment near the cables does not measurably increase blood-lead levels.

According to a report from Dr. Larry Eiselstein, the lead cladding in the cables is covered by steel and other strong materials that prevents lead contact with the water. However, there are a few places where lead cladding is exposed to water due to cuts. Experts don’t seemed concerned about these areas, explaining lead is naturally bound to the cable surface, limiting lead release into the water.

But lead release doesn’t appear to be the only concern that has circulated regarding the cables.

In an Instagram post, Clean Up The Lake posted a video of the telecom cables from a dive in Sept. 2023, revealing frayed areas on the cables. Their post states, “In two short dives we saw numerous points similar to what you can see in this image.” They go on to express concerns over the cable breaking apart and polluting the lake.

An image from a video of a telecom cable from a dive Clean Up The Lake performed in September 2023. Provided / Clean Up The Lake

“No matter the pollutant,” the post continues, “it needs to get out and we are very happy to see the results of this lawsuit and congratulate everyone who worked so hard to arrive at this amazing point. Now get them out sooner than later!”

AT&T echoes that urgency and says they want to remove the cables as soon as possible. Kimberly with AT&T states their goal is to remove the cables by Nov. 30, this year. “If that’s not possible, as soon as we can in 2025, weather and regulatory approvals permitting.”

Upon the announcement from AT&T, many lake-wide organizations applauded in response, including the well-known League to Save Lake Tahoe, known for its slogan—Keep Tahoe Blue.

“It’s encouraging to see a major corporation stand by its word,” Jesse Patterson, Chief Strategy Officer for the League to Save Lake Tahoe said, “and we look forward to continuing our work with AT&T and regulatory agencies to ensure their commitment to remove the cables is fulfilled – both safely and in the near term.”