Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

My name is Fabian Carballo and I am running for Lake Tahoe Unified School District, Area 3. I was a public high school teacher for 19 years before I landed my dream job as a History and Political Science Professor at Lake Tahoe Community College in 2023. When I moved here, I embraced the community and I was embraced by this beautiful place and the people who live here.

I have no personal agenda nor anything to gain from being a School Board Member. I will simply present a fair and objective perspective on how we can put students first. Also, I hope to represent all of our student demographics and create equity, increase achievement, as well as give teachers the tools they need to be successful in the classroom.

Indeed, I am in favor of Measure U which will cost taxpayers very little but will have a huge impact on facilities and resources that will directly help our students succeed.

I am a first generation immigrant who was privileged enough to earn two Bachelor degrees, two teaching credentials, and two Master’s degrees. Education has been a transformative journey for me and it has allowed me to reach my goals and help my family. I want every student in our District to know that they can also accomplish this dream.

On a personal level, besides being an educator committed to my own students’ success, I am currently a PhD student in Education at Claremont Graduate University and also own and operate a vegan Chinese Wok restaurant in Portland, Oregon.

I am a parent of two college kids who graduated from public schools and I also had the privilege of being their American Government teacher. My wife Wendy and I have been married for 24 years and have been in this journey of serving students in Eldorado County together.

I would be humbled to receive your vote for Lake Tahoe School Board, Area 3. Please contact me if you have any questions at fabicarb1@gmail.com or fabian4schoolboard.com .

Fabian Carballo

Dear Editor,

Our Washoe County Library System provides valuable resources and services to our communities and their residents, with special programs designed for toddlers, teens, adults and seniors. In addition to bound books, they have electronic books available as well as magazines for all ages, newspapers, audio discs and DVDs. The library also has computers available for on site use by patrons and Internet access. There is also a Bookmobile that is able to provide materials and services covering areas in Washoe County that do not have access to a library near them.

On this year’s ballot is Washoe County Question number One (1). This is for the renewal of an existing 30-year tax override, it is not a new tax.

This initiative would continue to direct Washoe County to give the Library System 2 cents from every $100 in assessed property tax value.

This money would enable the Washoe Library System to continue to provide programs and services, make needed building repairs and improvements for the benefit all the residents and families of Washoe County. Most library branches are now open 6 to 7 days a week, and our Incline Branch is now open on Saturdays as of April, 2023 and a renewal would enable branches to continue weekend and evening hours.

I urge you to Vote YES on Washoe County Question One.

Patricia Owens

Incline Village, Nev.

Dear Editor,

I am submitting this letter because I know it can sometimes be difficult for people outside the legal professions to assess candidates in judicial elections. I feel very strongly that Douglas County voters should vote to retain Judge Michael Johnson as Tahoe Township Justice of the Peace.

I have known Judge Johnson for more than 25 years. I respected his abilities as an attorney so much so that in 2008 I joined his law firm. Accordingly, I have been able to witness first-hand his superior legal abilities for years.

When the previous Tahoe Township Justice of the Peace retired in 2023, the Douglas County Commissioners unanimously appointed Mike to serve the unexpired portion of Judge Glasson’s term. I think it is rare when Commissioners do anything unanimously! He had been a pro tem judge in that court for 18 years, and I think the Board of County Commissioners recognized his experience and proven fairness in that court in making their decision to appoint him over the other candidates, including the candidate who is now running against him in this election.

Trials and other courtroom procedures have serious consequences, and should not be presided over by anyone lacking relevant courtroom experience.

I believe it is best for our community that Judge Johnson be retained and continue to serve the Tahoe Township community, and I ask you to vote accordingly. While I have frequently seen Judge Johnson in court, I have never seen the other candidate there, and I have no idea if he is even aware of the trial court process.

Michael P. Hambsch

Stateline, Nev

Dear Residents,

Please Vote Yes on Measure U! Measure U is a Lake Tahoe School District Bond earmarked for facilities at our schools.

You may be as “uninformed” as I was a week ago about U. A similar bond was on our ballot two years ago, but it did not pass with the 55 percent required, by very few votes. Our school facilities are crumbling, and many of the classrooms are in temporary buildings and have been for 20 years.

I am told that the last school bond passed was in 2008. It is very typical for school districts to need a bond every 15 years or so. In full disclosure, this bond will add $35 for every $100k of the assessed value of your home. The assessed value is the amount you pay property tax on.

Our community’s kids are worth it!!!

I don’t have kids in our schools, but I will be happy to pony up the $100 or so a year that I will be assessed at tax time! I sure hope that 55 percent of our community feels the same and will vote Yes on U!

Susan Sybert

South Lake Tahoe

Dear Editor,

No matter what your thoughts are about other tax measures on this fall’s ballot, please join me in voting ‘Yes’ on Measure U for our schools. Some valid questions arose about how other taxes will be raised, enforced, and spent. Not so for Measure U. The entire $35 each year (per $100k assessed value) will go to capital repairs and improvements at our school sites. None of it goes to salaries or benefits.

If you were here in 2008, you know our last LTUSD school bond was immediately used to build beautiful facilities. Our school board leveraged those local funds for matching state grants. Transparency is important and a community oversight committee will again ensure proper spending. Join many fiscal conservatives and me in voting ‘No’ on other tax measures like Measure N and ‘Yes’ on Measure U, for our kids and our schools.

I’m in the schools as a substitute teacher almost every week day. I see the leaking roofs and 30-year-old carpets and outdated portable classrooms. As anti-tax as I am by nature and experience, I am, however, for local school safety measures for our children. Please consider these reasons to vote yes for Measure U.

Duane Wallace

Father of five and 10-year Substitute Teacher

Football and 25 years wrestling coach

Former School Board Member

Music department supporter

Co-founder of The Lake Tahoe Educational Foundation