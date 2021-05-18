Multiple vehicle crash closes US 50 for several hours on Saturday

A crash involving three cars on Saturday resulted the closure of U.S. Highway 50 for several hours. Provided

CHP

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A car crash involving multiple vehicles on Saturday closed U.S. Highway 50 for several hours between Lake Tahoe and Carson City.

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded at about 10:52 a.m. to a collision report that included three vehicles.

NHP Public Information Officer Hannah DeGoey said the investigation is still open, but the preliminary report shows that a driver of a blue 2020 Subaru Legacy failed to decrease its speed as it approached a white 2017 GMC Sierra truck and struck the rear of the pickup.

The collision caused the truck to overturn and strike a blue 2021 Volvo S60 sedan.

Six occupants of the cars were transported due to the injuries they received.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office stopped traffic at the intersection of US 50 and Highway 395 in Carson City.