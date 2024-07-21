Search continues for missing 70-year-old

Update July 22, 12 p.m.: About 50 searchers, including two drone operators and four dog teams continued the search for Warren Elliott, 70 on Monday.

The search is in a very technical search, in tough terrain. It can be dangerous for those who are not highly trained with the right equipment. Because of the difficulty accessing the area, crews are being brought in by Blackhawk helicopters.

“We thank Homewood Mountain Resort for allowing us to use their facilities during the search efforts,” said Placer County Sheriff’s Office

Warren Elliott was with a group doing trail rehab ahead of the Jeep Jamboree next weekend. He was a passenger in his son’s jeep. Elliott walked away as work was being done on Friday, he has not been seen or heard from since.

TAHOMA, Calif. – A search and rescue operation is currently underway on the Rubicon trail for 70-year-old missing Jeeper Warren Elliott, according to a Placer County Sheriff Office Facebook post.

According to the post, Elliott was last seen on the trail Friday July 19, in the afternoon, wearing a blue denim short sleeve shirt and blue denim shorts.

Warren Elliott Provided

There are approximately 100 searchers representing nine Northern California agencies and organizations out today, as well as the support of the National Guard with a Blackhawk Helicopter.