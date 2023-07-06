South Lake man dies in head-on collision on Pioneer Trail

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On July 5 at approximately 5:30 p.m., a Blue Subaru Impreza was being driven northbound on Pioneer Trail at an estimated speed of 55 miles per hour, just south of Fair Meadow Trail. A white Tesla Model 3 was being driven southbound at the same location at an approximate speed of 45 miles per hour. For undetermined reasons, the two vehicles collided in a head-on crash.

The four passengers in the Tesla suffered moderate to major injuries and were transported to U.C. Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif. The driver of the Tesla was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital for suspected major injuries. The driver and passengers of the Tesla were from Stockton, Calif.

The driver of the Subaru, a South Lake Tahoe man, was also transported to Barton Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to a California Highway Patrol report, the cause of this collision is still under investigation.