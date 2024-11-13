South Tahoe High School ends fall sports season with back-to-back championships

STHS fall sports come to an end and usher in winter sports.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Two South Tahoe High School fall sports teams won back-to-back state championships at the close of season this fall.

Both the boys tennis team and boys soccer team defended their title and came home state champions for another consecutive year.

The accomplishments don’t stop there. Here’s this fall season’s recap by sport:

Cross Country

Junior runner Lyla Landy finished second in state competition, qualifying for a national race in Arizona on Nov. 23.

The boys cross country team qualified for state and finished fifth. Individually, the highest placing Viking at the state championships was senior Jacob Manning who placed fifth.

Sophomore Shamus Nealis was the second highest placing Viking at 13th.

Austin Reichel demonstrated an impressive performance as the only team freshman competing at the state championship level.

Golf

The STHS girls golf team qualified for state, led by Carly Cox, Piper Arnold, Josie Feeney, Xai Hendricks, Maya Cisneros and Leya Rossi.

Tennis

In addition to the boys tennis team winning state, junior Ralston Pierce and senior Brodie Wallisch won the state doubles championship.

On the girls side, Gabby Lancellotti went to the state semifinals.

Volleyball

The girls volleyball team finished second in the league with an 8-2 record, right behind league undefeated team, Truckee High School.

Soccer

The girls soccer team added to boys successful state championship title defense by earning a state championship themselves. The girls team game in second in the 3A Northern West League overall with 11 league wins, 1 loss and, 2 ties.

The boys team also came in second in the league with 11 wins, 2 losses and 1 tie.

According to athletic director Kevin Hennessee, this is the first time both soccer teams won state at the same time.

Football

The football team finished the season earning three wins and seven losses overall with a 1-6 league record.

Hennessee says the team is “definitely on the rise.”

Winter sports look

The athletics department is now shifting gears with winter sports starting Saturday, Nov. 16.

The wresting team is looking forward to building on last year’s successes after Kash Hendrick, Theodore Berquist, and Lillia Verduzco placed in the state championship.

Both basketball teams made the playoffs last year, which the teams hope to improve upon with boys new head coach Phil Bryant. Mike Neiger will continue to coach the girls team this season.

The alpine and nordic ski teams are set to start as soon as the mountains receive more snow.