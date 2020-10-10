South Tahoe man hospitalized after alleged assault, robbery in motel parking lot

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Two men are in custody for allegedly assaulting and seriously injuring a South Lake Tahoe man.

South Lake Tahoe Police responded to a report of two people assaulting a man Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the El Nido Motel. After further investigation, authorities found that Avery Ellis, 18, and Joshua Boyer, 24, stomped on the victim’s head and stole his firearm after the assault, a press release said.

Detectives got warrants for Ellis and Boyer, charging Ellis with robbery and Boyer with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. The two were arrested later in the night and the firearm was recovered.

Boyer is being held on$250,000 bail while Ellis’ bail amount is $150,000

The 37-year old victim as a result of his injuries was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital before eventually being flown to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

SLTPD is still investigating and is asking anyone with information to call 530-542-6100 and reference case# 2010-0675.