Supervisor candidate files defamation suit against Barton

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County District 5 Supervisor candidate Kenny Curtzwiler is taking on Barton Memorial Hospital in a defamation suit.

Kenny Curtzwiler



In June, 2020, Jen Dawn, who is not an employee of Barton, made a Facebook post about Curtzwiler, which, according to the complaint, “included defamatory and damaging allegations.”

Barton employee at the time Jenna Palacio commented on the post, allegedly furthering the accusations.

“Barton has a policy in place regarding commenting on social media, to which all employees agree,” said Barton Public Information Officer Mindi Befu. “Personal commentary by employees made on social media does not reflect the views of Barton Health nor do we control the personal opinions of our employees.”

Joe Laub, who is representing Curtzwiler, said he isn’t able to say what the Facebook post said because it will come out in discovery during the trial.

He did say it caused Curtzwiler to lose 70% of his business, K & K Services, based on how much money he had historically made and several contracts were canceled after the post.

“Defamation and hate seems to be the current trend in society and to defame innocent people is wrong,” Laub said “It’s time for the innocent to protect themselves and strike back.”

Laub said the amount of compensation from Barton will be decided by a jury if Curtzwiler wins the case.

The case was filed in El Dorado County District court on Jan. 10.