Tahoe Elite Cheer secures a place at nationals after another first-place win

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Last weekend, Tahoe Elite Cheer’s juniors took yet another first-place trophy home from JAMZ’s Showdown at the Bay. They will be attending nationals for their second year in a row come May.

According to the Tahoe Elite Cheer’s calendar, the team selects three competitions to perform at. Their first, Battle at the Capitol, took place in November. In December, they were also slated to compete at Adrenaline in Stockton. Now, after competing in Showdown at the Bay in Santa Clara, the juniors team has secured their spot for the Pinnacle Cheerleading Championship in May, which takes place in Las Vegas.

The juniors team of Tahoe Elite Cheer poses after winning Showdown at the Bay. Provided / Tahoe Elite Cheer

The team plans to hold another fundraiser to help with costs for equipment and travel to the national competition. For their seniors division, the team is also looking to collaborate with other local gyms to create a senior super team to take to nationals. “We’re beyond excited to showcase what our Tahoe athletes can do,” they said in an email to the Tribune.

Those interested in gymnastics, dance, and cheer who are between 12 to 19 years old are encouraged to reach out and enroll with the team before May.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.