Tahoe Forest Health System presents the 33rd Annual Winter Illness & Injury Symposium

TAHOE/TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System is proud to host the 33rd Annual Winter Illness & Injury Symposium on Thursday, December 5, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort in Incline Village, NV.

This annual event brings together EMTs, ski patrol, paramedics, nurses, and other medical professionals for a day of education, collaboration, and community.

Attendees will enjoy:

Expert-led presentations on winter illness and injury care

A vendor expo showcasing the latest in medical equipment and services

Networking opportunities with healthcare professionals from across the region

Dinner and entertainment to close out the event

Participants can also earn continuing education credits while expanding their knowledge and skills in a fun, engaging environment.

Registration is $30 per person, and a lodging block is available at the Hyatt Regency. Space for the event is limited. Call (800) 233-1234 and refer to Winter Illness and Injury Symposium for event rate for rooms. Register by November 24, 2025, at http://www.TFHD.com/WIIS2025 .

About Tahoe Forest Health System

Tahoe Forest Health System, which includes Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee, CA, and Incline Village Community Hospital in Incline Village, NV, offers 24-hour emergency care, a Level III trauma center, three urgent care clinics, and primary and specialty care clinics throughout Truckee and North Lake Tahoe, including Tahoe Forest Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center, and the Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care. With a strong focus on high-quality patient care, community collaboration, clinical excellence, and technical innovation, Tahoe Forest Health System strives to be the health system of choice in our region and the best mountain health system in the nation. For a complete list of physician specialties and services, visit http://www.tfhd.com .