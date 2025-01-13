Tahoe’s Thirst Quenchers: Creative Ways to Stay Hydrated in Winter

Health benefits of drinking superfood water is a big deal for your overall health, but it’s often overlooked during winter months, especially in cold climate like Tahoe. Have you noticed cooler temps can dull your thirst response? So why? Why in the world is water so important, anyhow?

Since our body is made up of water, it makes sense. We need water to replenish our cells; it keeps you hydrated, energized, regular, and much more. Pure water is good. Simply put, water has zero calories, fat, sodium, and sugar—a dieter’s dream. Also, water without fat or cholesterol can help lower your risk of developing heart disease and gaining unwanted winter weight. And note, the average person should drink a minimum of seven to eight 8-ounce glasses per day.

So, knowing that water is a healing superfood, here’s a checklist of strategies to help you stay hydrated while enjoying the winter season.

ü Warm Beverages: Opt for heart-healthy teas (such as black or green) or low-sodium broths that not only hydrate but warm you up on chilly days. *January is National Hot Tea Month.

ü Soups: A bowl of soup, especially homemade, isa super way to boost your water intake while enjoying hearty winter foods (such as carrots, tomatoes, whole grain noodles, and herbs like garlic and parsley). Rich in nutrients these foods can help maintain hydration levels.

ü Fruits and Vegetables: Include more water-rich produce in your diet, such as celery, cucumbers, apples, and oranges. These foods contribute to fluid intake and provide vitamins and minerals for health during winter.

ü Infused Water: Add slices of citrus fruits or berries for flavor without extra sugars or calories. These fruits can make water (cold or hot) more enjoyable and add to your hydration program.

ü Herbal Teas: Tisanes don’t contain caffeine but do have healthy perks; and sipping a cup of wellness not only is comforting it encourages water consumption.

ü Flavoring Options: Experiment with natural flavor enhancers like mint leaves or ginger slices in your drinks for an extra zing and healthy boost that makes hydration more.

ü Hydration reminder: Use your phone or calendar to track water intake throughout the day—even when you don’t feel thirsty. (Try drinking 8 ounces upon awakening, with meals, and evening.)

Now that you’ve got the scoop on savoring water tailored for Tahoe during January’s cold weather, you can get your water and enjoy it too! Don’t forget other healthy beverages, such as unsweetened fruit and vegetable juices. (Find recipes in The Healing Powers of Superfoods, Herbs & Spices, and Tea.)

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, romance, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws. (Book 2) Time Traveler Tabby, and a thrilling co-authored sci-fi series–The Ghost Ships to be released this winter. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com