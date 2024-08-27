Washoe County Commission District 1 candidates highlight differences during debate

INCLINE VILLAGE, Calif. – Washoe County Commission District 1 candidates Marsha Berkbigler and Alexis Hill debated the issues at an Incline Village Crystal Bay Community Forum in collaboration with the Incline Village Crystal Bay Community Business Association on August 15.

Opening statements

In Berkbigler’s opening statement, she emphasized her belief in government accountability, fiscal responsibility, and the need for better senior services in Incline Village.

“Here’s my take,” Berkbigler said. “I believe that government should handle our … hard-earned money for services for the constituents, period, and nothing else. I believe those services benefit the constituents in a lot of different ways … But, regardless, those tax dollars belong to you … That’s your money. And you should be able to have a say in how it’s done.”

Berkbigler stressed transparency, honesty, and responsiveness to constituent needs.

“I think commissioners need to be supportive and respectful of everybody’s issues, not just the issues for people who agree with their positions,” Berkbigler said. “In other words, across the board, if you’re a commissioner … you need to look at the broad-based issues and you need to follow those broad-based issues.”

“And I would just note that some of the current commissioners … they’re not meeting those standards,” Berkbigler said. “… and I think we need to look at that as citizens in Washoe County.”

Berkbigler served as a County Commissioner from 2013 to 2021 before she was unseated by Hill.

“So let me tell you what you need to know about me,” Berkbigler said. “I’m honest. I’m straightforward. I don’t have any hidden agendas. I have no games that I play with anybody. I’m totally legit. I have integrity. I am completely honest. And I am totally transparent.”

In Hill’s opening statement, she highlighted her experience in public service, particularly in urban planning and community development.

“I think about the decisions today and how they’re going to affect us tomorrow,” Hill said. “Because as a politician, as an elected official, it’s a sacred duty. And it’s a duty that also means that you have to make difficult choices. You have to make difficult decisions for the community. And I take that very seriously.”

She spoke about her work on public transportation, workforce housing, and fire prevention in Incline Village. She stressed the importance of investing in community infrastructure and services.

“I am a strong sustainability and conservation advocate,” Hill said. “And I am continuing to see how I can support you with fire prevention … ensure that there’s public safety on our roads. That our sheriff’s office feels supported.”

Hill is the current chair of the Board of County Commissioners, and represents Incline Village.

“And I can’t wait to continue the journey with all of you,” Hill said. “I pride myself on being transparent, on listening to community members, and on making tough decisions.”

After opening statements, forum and business association members hand-picked questions for the candidates to answer that were submitted by the audience.

Public services

The debate touched on public services in Incline Village. Berkbigler criticized current commissioners for not meeting standards, particularly regarding fire prevention and evacuation plans. Hill defended the county’s investments in transportation, fire prevention, and housing but acknowledged room for improvement.

County budget

Berkbigler called the $1.16 billion Washoe County budget excessive, criticizing the spending on the CARES campus over services for seniors. Hill supported the budget, highlighting the county’s responsibility to address homelessness and the economic benefits of their investments.

Zoning and development

Berkbigler expressed concern over rezoning areas in Incline Village for expensive condos, arguing it would harm the community.

Since Hill became a commissioner, changes were made to the area plan where businesses and workforce housing were allowed, according to Berkbigler. It is replaced with expensive small condos.

“But certainly, changing the area plan so that the area plan now allows on the main drive for people with a lot of money to come in and buy up whatever offices or whatever are on that main drive area. it’s called (Incline Village Special) Area 1,” Berkbigler said. “By the way, (it) does not benefit this community. It actually hurts this community in the long run.”

Hill said the board has invested in the Washoe Tahoe Transportation Plan, Main Street program, fire prevention work, and an evacuation plan.

“I think that Washoe County has done more in this four years to invest in Washoe County than we have ever seen,” Hill said. “And I heard that from many community members who are very excited about our investments.”

Contentious Topics

The candidates had differing views on Incline Village’s tax contribution and if the area receives its fair share of tax revenue. Hill argued that Incline Village’s higher property taxes subsidize other parts of the county, while Berkbigler focused on ensuring those taxes benefit the local community.

The proposed mobility hub at the old elementary school site was debated. Berkbigler opposed the location, citing traffic and safety concerns, while Hill supported it, emphasizing the benefits of public transit and reduced traffic.

Both candidates discussed the importance of certifying election results. Berkbigler questioned the legality of forcing elected officials to certify elections, while Hill emphasized the necessity of following the rule of law to maintain trust in the electoral process.

Closing statements

In closing statements, Berkbigler reiterated her commitment to transparency, honesty, and respecting the will of the constituents. She criticized the current commission’s internal conflicts and lack of effective leadership.

“I believe that the chair of a committee, the chair of a commission, should be respectful of every other commissioner, because each of those commissioners have the same authority and the same right that the chair has,” Berkbigler said. “It’s not the chair’s job to audit what they do, to interfere with what they say, or to try to preach the law to them. And that’s the kind of thing that you’ve been seeing for the last two, a little more than two years since Ms. Hill has been chair.”

Hill expressed pride in her work and commitment to serving the community. She emphasized her collaborative approach and dedication to addressing challenges like housing, public safety, and transportation.

“I believe that working together, we can solve problems,” Hill said. “And I think in the three and a half years you’ve seen me govern as a county commissioner, we have done so much work for our vulnerable populations. We’ve done so much work connecting communities with trails, connecting communities with multi-modal infrastructure, investing in communities, meeting you where you’re at, on the ground.”

None of the questions addressed campaign donors or fundraising totals. According to their contributions and expenses reports filed with Secretary of State Francisco V. Aguilar’s office for the first two reporting periods, Hill received $158,191.65 and Berkbigler received $13,400.

Hill’s fund balance at the end of the reporting period was $227,232.65, and Berkbigler’s fund balance was $3,837.88, according to the reports.

Berkbigler believes in government accountability, fiscal responsibility, and the need for better senior services in Incline Village. Brenna O’Boyle / Tahoe Daily Tribune