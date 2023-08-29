Why I became a founding member of Sierra Community House’s Giving Society  (Opinion)

Earlier this summer, we set sail aboard the Tahoe Gal, surrounded by the beauty of Lake Tahoe. This occasion marked the launch of Sierra Community Giving Society – a group of donors, community members, and community partners committed to amplifying the impact of the local non-profit, Sierra Community House is a hub of support, where individuals and families in need can receive a wide range of services. And best of all, this remarkable organization is right in our own neighborhood, helping those in our own community.

With the rollout of the Giving Society, and the added excitement of Sierra Community House celebrating their 4th anniversary this summer, I’ve been taking some time to reflect on my own journey with this wonderful organization. Through my involvement as a volunteer, long-term board member, donor, and now as a founding member of Sierra Community Giving Society, I have seen the profound impact of our collective efforts and the power of compassion to change lives in our communities.

During these 5 years working with Sierra Community House, I have witnessed stories of transformation and hope. Families who were once struggling to make ends meet have found stability, individuals fleeing abusive situations have found safety, and those who’ve felt lost found new opportunities for community connection and growth. They do so much for the community, but Sierra Community House’s Hunger Relief Program has been closest to my heart for many years. They partner with local grocery stores, farmers, and other food banks to get healthy, fresh, and local food to our community. From July 2022 to June 2023, they provided 229,997 meals to 25,353 families, with 80% of these families having members under 18.

Sierra Community Giving Society plays a vital role in Sierra Community House’s success, ensuring that these essential services continue to be accessible to our most vulnerable community members. Seeing the impact of our collective efforts is what continues to motivate me to do even more for the community.

I’m grateful for the dedication of the incredible staff, the passion of the volunteers, and the unwavering support of community partners and donors. Without them, and without Sierra Community Giving Society, this work would not be possible.

As founding members of the Sierra Community Giving Society, my husband Barry and I are committed to supporting Sierra Community House’s mission to connect and empower the North Lake Tahoe and Truckee communities through family strengthening, crisis intervention, hunger relief, and legal services. I invite other supporters who share this desire to make a positive impact to join us. Together, we can continue to foster a brighter future for all who call North Lake Tahoe and Truckee home.