Wildfires burning around Tahoe Basin causing hazy conditions
Smoke from California wildfires will make its way into the Lake Tahoe Basin again Monday.
The National Weather Service in Reno says to expect widespread haze Monday.
Nearly two dozen major wildfires and lightning complexes throughout the state are being fought by 16,000 firefighters.
The North Complex is located on the Mt. Hough Ranger District on the Plumas National Forest, about two hours northwest of Lake Tahoe, and consists of numerous lightning fires being managed as one incident. The main blaze has grown to 62,000 acres and is about 37% contained, officials said Sunday evening.
The Slink Fire is burning about 45 miles southeast of Tahoe, near Topaz Lake and Coleville,and more than doubled in size from Saturday to 4,762 acres as of Sunday night.
The lightning caused blaze is 5% contained and 120 firefighters are on the scene.
The Little Antelope Pack Station on Mill Creek Road has been evacuated as a precaution. There are no other evacuations or closures.
