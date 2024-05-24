Which Lake Tahoe Casinos Have the Best Dining Options?

Provided Lake & Forest

Lake Tahoe has been one of the top vacation destinations in the United States for decades, and it’s not hard to see why: the shimmering blue waters, the stunning mountainous backdrops… but that’s not the only reason people visit! The region is home to some of the best casinos, on the West Coast. For those who want to partake in a gambling trip to Tahoe, choosing the right casino hotel to stay at should depend on a number of factors, one of these being the dining options on the premises. Some casinos based in Lake Tahoe are fairly remote, and there would be nothing worse than being stuck somewhere with abysmal food!

Gambling Laws in Lake Tahoe

Traveling to gamble isn’t for everyone, however. For many, casinos are not accessible or convenient, so, online options such as a Bitcoin or other crypto casino make more sense. If based in Lake Tahoe, offshore sites are a good choice, as both Nevada and California have yet to fully legalize online gambling. Another important point to note is that you’ll only find brick-and-mortar casinos on the Nevada side of the lake and that there are no casinos in the Californian towns. The vast majority of establishments are to be found on the south side of the lake , known as South Lake Tahoe.

The Best Dining Options in Lake Tahoe

If you’re traveling to Lake Tahoe for a gambling vacation, then there is a pretty high chance that you’ll be staying at Golden Nugget Casino & Hotel. Not only does this spot boast one of the biggest casinos in the area, coming in at 25,000 square feet, but it’s also home to a huge variety of restaurants and bars. There’s something for everyone, from fine-dining restaurants like Park Prime Steakhouse to quick and casual pitstops like ReFuel. There is even Lake Tahoe’s first and only seafood bar, The Oyster Bar. What could be better than relaxing at one of the many dining spots before trying your hand at one of the many slot or table games on offer at Golden Nugget?

Another well-known casino brand, Harrah’s, has a location in Lake Tahoe, and has become famed over the years not just for its gaming but for its extensive dining options! Harrah’s is one of our personal favorites in the region thanks to the food and views at Friday’s Station Steak & Seafood Grill. Located on the 18th floor of the casino and hotel, the restaurant serves up prime cuts of steak and fresh seafood, paired to perfection with an impressive wine list.

One of the most well-known casino restaurants in Lake Tahoe is, without a doubt, Joe’s Sports Bar & Grille, located in Harvey’s Hotel & Casino. Perfect for anybody wanting to unwind, watch some sports games, and feast on a bunch of game-day favorites, Joe’s is loved by tourists and locals alike. Some of their specialties include wings, pizza, and a selection of twelve different draft beers. Also located in Harvey’s is the upscale, indulgent Wolf by Vanderpump, from the owner of SUR in West Hollywood and star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Wolf is definitely the place to go for both delectable food and wine, and to capture that all-important Instagram content!

Although this next casino might not have as wide an array of restaurants and bars as its peers, Crystal Bay Casino does still provide a delicious and upscale dining offering, The Steak & Lobster House. One look at this beautifully designed restaurant is enough to see that guests are in for a real luxurious treat, complete with lobster, filet mignon, fine cognacs, and a creative cocktail list. For those in the Lake Tahoe area, this is not to be missed! However, guests of the Crystal Bay Casino will have to venture elsewhere for casual dining, such as Bally’s. Bally’s is a great option for a more relaxed, everyday restaurant, as they have two different cafes, Parlays Coffee & Quick Bites and Café del Soul.