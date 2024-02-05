Agenda review: El Dorado County Supervisors, Lake Tahoe Unified School District, Tahoe Transportation District

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe Police Advisory Commission will be meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024 at 4 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way or remotely on Channel 21 or the City website at http://www.cityofslt.us .

New Business

2. Police Department Annual Report 2023. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Receive and File.

3. AB 481 Annual Report. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Receive and File.

See the full agenda here .

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86510316590 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Consent

12. Department of Transportation recommending the Board consider the following pertaining to the Pioneer Trail/ U.S. Highway 50 Intersection Safety Improvement Project, Capital Improvement Program project number 36104026, Contract 7614:

Authorize a total project budget increase of $3,055,000 to reflect California State and Local Partnership Program funding awarded to the subject project, raising the estimated total project cost as reflected in the 2023 Capital Improvement Program from $8,791,000 to $11,846,000; Approve and adopt the Plans and Contract Documents and authorize the Chair to sign the Plans; and Authorize advertisement for construction bids with an estimated construction phase total cost of $10,507,000. (District V)

16. Environmental Management Department recommending the Board approve and authorize the Chair to sign Amendment 1 to Agreement 7977 with The Clean Tahoe Program, with a retroactive term beginning April 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2025 and no change to the not-to-exceed amount.

Department matters

23. Chief Administrative Office, Office of Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience, recommending the Board consider the following:

Due to the limited timelines and urgent nature of this proposed Ordinance, waive the conceptual approval requirement for new ordinances or ordinance amendments as specified in Board Policy A-3, Ordinances – New or Amended; Approve the Introduction (First Reading) of Ordinance 5195 to amend Chapter 8.08 of the El Dorado County Code of Ordinances entitled Fire Prevention to adopt the Fire Hazard Severity Zone map developed by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, as required by California Government Code section 51179 in order to apply for designation as a Fire Risk Reduction Community; and Waive full reading of the Ordinance, read by title only, and continue this matter to February 27, 2024 for Final Passage (Second Reading).

24. (9:30 a.m. time allocated) – Planning and Building Department, Economic Development Division, recommending the Board receive and file presentations from the organizations related to their respective activities completed during Fiscal Year 2022-23 pursuant to each organizations’ Funding Agreement:

El Dorado County Chamber of Commerce – Film Commission; El Dorado County Chamber of Commerce – Visitor’s Authority; Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce; Tahoe Prosperity Center; and

Return at a later date to receive and file a presentation from El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce.

See the full agenda here .

Lake Tahoe Unified School District

The Lake Tahoe Unified School District Board will be meeting Thursday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 1021 Al Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe or remotely via https://www.youtube.com/c/LTUSDMeetings/videos .

9. Educational Services

a. I-Ready Mid Year Data – This agenda item is for informational purposes only.

b. Meteor Education Update – This agenda item is for informational purposes only.

10. Risk and safety

a. 2023-2024 LTUSD Comprehensive Safety Plan – Staff recommends that the Board accept and approve the changes to the LTUSD Comprehensive Safety Plan for 2023-2024.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Transportation District

The Tahoe Transportation District will be meeting Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m.

The meeting can be attended in person at 128 Market St., Stateline, Nev. or remotely https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4525786008528114783 .

Business items

A. Possible Delegation of Tahoe Transportation Commission Advisory Authority to the Program Implementation Committee when a Meeting is Required by the Tahoe Metropolitan Planning Commission in a Month the TTD Board is Not Scheduled to Meet

B. Nomination and Appointment of Committee Member to the Program Implementation Committee to Fill Vacancy and Discussion on Number of Members for the Finance and Personnel Committee and Possible Appointment

C. Facilitated Strategic Board Work Session for Short and Mid-Term Priorities to Complete Transit Multi-Modal Connectivity within the Greater Tahoe-Truckee Region from the I-80 to the US 50 Corridors

See the full agenda here .