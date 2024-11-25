American Century Championship week-long badges on sale in December

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Season cheer is here with week-long Grounds Badges to the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, July 9-13, 2025, on sale from December 1 through Christmas Day, at https://www.eventbrite.com (Link becomes active on Dec. 1). South Lake Tahoe will be the place to see some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment at scenic Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

The specially priced $150 online ticket represents $80 in savings compared to daily ticket prices and includes five days of admission: practice rounds Wednesday and Thursday, July 9-10, and all three rounds of the tournament, Friday, July 11 through Sunday, July 13. Smart shoppers will have first shot at savings before Christmas – the next purchase opportunity for the week-long Grounds Badges will be April 1 and based on availability. Daily tickets will also go on sale then for $40 per day Wednesday and Thursday and $50 each day Friday through Sunday. Tourism officials encourage visitors to secure lodging in advance for this popular time of summer. For accommodation options visit: https://visitlaketahoe.com/hotels/ .

American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament is South Shore’s largest special event, televised on NBC Sports. The week of luminaries, golf, spectacular scenery, and a vibrant nightlife scene at the Stateline casinos and resorts make it a must-see event. While player commitments will be announced starting in January, fans are guaranteed to see Hall of Famers, All Stars, superstars, fan favorites and entertainment personalities. Participants in 2024 included champion Mardy Fish along with Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce, Alex Rodriguez, Kyle Juszczyk, Josh Allen, Charles Barkley, Tony Romo, Aaron Rodgers, Annika Sorenstam, Miles Teller, Larry the Cable Guy, Jack Wagner, and Colin Jost among the 80+ players. The return of 2023 tournament champion Stephen Curry is also anticipated. Last July’s conflicting schedules had Curry leading the U.S. Men’s Olympic basketball team to a Gold Medal in France.

The American Century Championship is hosted annually at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev. in a 54-hole competition aired live on NBC Sports, Peacock and GOLF Channel. American Century Investments, the event’s title sponsor since 1999, continues its role in partnership with NBC Sports,theLake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course and the South Tahoe community. Since its inception in 1990, the American Century Championship has donated more than $8 million to local and national non-profits. For tournament information and updates: AmericanCenturyChampionship .

For the latest updates, details, photos, celebrity tweets use #ACCgolf and follow @ACChampionship on Twitter and Instagram , and Facebook . For tournament information and updates: http://www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com .